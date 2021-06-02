Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted together in London

It looks like Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers may have finally gone public with their romance.
Suspicions that the pair are more than just friends have long been in the air. Thestar was spotted with the US singer in Kinsale, Co Cork last summer and fans went wild following a tweet by a local café announcing that they had eaten together in their establishment.
Fan- Tas- Tic day thanks to @mescal_paul and @phoebe_bridgers for calling to our café this morning for breakfast. Such amazing talented young people #Celebrities #musicaltalent #Staycation2020 #breakfast #voiceofageneration pic.twitter.com/h5wgclzs5y— Lemon Leaf Cafe (@lemonleafcafe) July 23, 2020
This week, they were spotted together again enjoying the sunshine in Shoreditch, London.
“Paul and Phoebe were out in Shoreditch and looked so sweet. They were chatting, laughing and quite tactile. They really seemed to savour their time together,” one fan told.
Last May, Bridgers toldmagazine that she was a huge fan of and thought Mesal was “cute”. She also said that after he followed her back on Instagram, she “got a little pitter-patter in my heart”.
Mescal, in return, has raved about Bridgers’ music, which has been growing in popularity on both sides of the pond.
The California native recently starred onin the US and was nominated for four Grammy awards last year, at just 26 years old.
Last year, Mescal (25) also starred in the video for her single.
The pair haven’t yet confirmed that they are a couple, but following the multiple spottings and an Instagram Live session they did together last year, fans are all but certain - and are hoping that after this weekend’s outing, they might soon finally get an answer.