Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers spotted together in London

It looks like Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers may have finally gone public with their romance.

Suspicions that the pair are more than just friends have long been in the air. The Normal People star was spotted with the US singer in Kinsale, Co Cork last summer and fans went wild following a tweet by a local café announcing that they had eaten together in their establishment.

This week, they were spotted together again enjoying the sunshine in Shoreditch, London.

“Paul and Phoebe were out in Shoreditch and looked so sweet. They were chatting, laughing and quite tactile. They really seemed to savour their time together,” one fan told The Sun.

Last May, Bridgers told NME magazine that she was a huge fan of Normal People and thought Mesal was “cute”. She also said that after he followed her back on Instagram, she “got a little pitter-patter in my heart”.

Bridgers was nominated for four Grammy awards last year. Picture: Frank Ockenfels

Mescal, in return, has raved about Bridgers’ music, which has been growing in popularity on both sides of the pond.

The California native recently starred on Saturday Night Live in the US and was nominated for four Grammy awards last year, at just 26 years old.

Last year, Mescal (25) also starred in the video for her single Savior Complex.

The pair haven’t yet confirmed that they are a couple, but following the multiple spottings and an Instagram Live session they did together last year, fans are all but certain - and are hoping that after this weekend’s outing, they might soon finally get an answer.