Ice bucket tables, secret wine bags and swim robes: Ten buys and sales to keep an eye out for this week

Though the clouds may be gathering once again, after a weekend of sea swimming and eating ice creams in the sun, we’ve officially decided it's summer.

It seems many retailers in Ireland feel the same, with garden furniture and picnic ware becoming hot ticket items this month.

This week, keep an eye out for pizza ovens, sundresses, party tables, and more.

Lidl’s ice bucket table

This adjustable table is perfect for a weekend barbecue.

There might be a queue in the middle aisles this week, with Lidl customers sure to be heading straight for the shop’s new summer range. which is in stores from Thursday, June 3.

This adjustable bistro table with a built-in ice compartment (€49.99) is our favourite item, as well as these secret wine dispensing bags (€29.99).

The bags have a hidden dispenser and liquid compartment.

Although they look just like any other beach bag, they have a hidden dispenser and an insulated compartment where you can keep 1.5 litres of your chosen beverage cool for the bank holiday weekend.

Dunnes Stores’ swimming robes

Swim robes are big items this year.

There’s no need to feel left out at the seaside this weekend, with these €70 swim robes from Dunnes selling at a fraction of the usual price for such an item.

The unisex changing robe is created with a waterproof and windproof outer shell fabric and is fully lined with fleece zip pockets and an inside zip pocket for safe storage. Find in stores and online now.

The Penney’s 'Garden Party' range

This maxi dress is on sale for just €18.

Penney’s has just launched its new 'Garden Party' clothing range, featuring floral co-ord sets, bright bathing suits, and sun hats. Find colourful pieces perfect for summer, like this gorgeous red maxi dress for just €18, in store now.

Aldi’s pizza maker

Home chefs will love this Aldi pizza maker.

The marketing team at Aldi seems to have noticed the pizza-making trend that’s been growing in Ireland - after lockdown made home chefs out of us all.

Next week, on Thursday, June 10, the retailer is releasing a pizza maker (€32.99) which is sure to be a hit with customers.

The easy-to-use device has a large cooking plate for crisp, golden bases - perfect for cooking fresh, frozen, or homemade pizzas up to 12 inches.

These waterproof cushions are just €7.99.

Other items sure to fly off shelves are these waterproof garden cushions that feature cute summer-inspired designs (€7.99).

Hickey’s sun cream sale

You can shop the popular Anthelios sun cream range for 25% off at Hickey's.

Hickey’s pharmacy is offering up to half-off its sun care range in stores, including 25% off La Roche Posay’s popular Anthelios range.

Harvey Norman’s mattress freeze

For those looking to replace their mattress, Harvey Norman currently has a price freeze on its stock of Irish-made mattresses for summer.

You can save €250 on the Cladagh double mattress, nab a comfort select mattress from Castle Beds for €299, and more in-store and online.

KDK summer collection

The collection features 100% silk and modal sets.

Irish brand KDK has just launched its summer 2021 collection online and in stores and the products look stunning.

The sleepwear and accessory specialists released a new range of 100% silk pyjamas and scarves as well as new silk eye masks, pillows, and vegan leather notebooks. Shop the collection in Brown Thomas, Avoca and www.kdk.ie.

Marks and Spencer summer beauty bag

The beauty bag is worth €170.

If you spend over €40 at M&S this week, you can nab the retailer’s summer beauty bag for just €25.

The bag is worth over €170 and includes the brand's own Autograph lip lacquer, Aveda’s Botanical Repair leave-in hair treatment, the best-selling Origins Ginzing eye cream, a Nails Inc nail polish, and more.

Seeing as the Origins eye cream costs nearly €30 on its own from stores, if you’re an M&S shopper, this is a good one to keep in mind.

Reuzi’s utensils holder

The holders come in green or blue and are hand-designed at Reuzi.

This fabric utensils holder (€7.99) is perfect for your next picnic. Skip the plastic forks and pack some cutlery from home in this roll-up holder instead.

If you own light reusable cutlery, like bamboo forks and knives or a steel straw, you can also keep them rolled up in this and leave it in your bag or car. Shop at www.reuzi.ie

Arnotts warehouse sale

From today, Arnotts will be offering up to 70% off its website for a massive annual warehouse sale.

Shop for discounts on bedlinens, home accessories, furniture, electrical appliances, kitchenware, and more on www.arnotts.ie until Monday, June 7.