Lynsey Bennett: This is just my reality and I'm going to have to hold strong until I get my scan

Lynsey Bennett took to social media on Monday to update her followers about the extremely tough week she is experiencing. The Mum of two is experiencing the side effects of taking Pembro, a drug that can manage the disease in some women with advanced cervical cancer.

The drug's full name is Pembrolizumab, and it is a type of immunotherapy. It stimulates the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. Pembrolizumab targets and blocks a protein called PD-1 on the surface of certain immune cells called T-cells.

She will receive the treatment every two weeks, and says that the experience is not at all easy.

"I'm going to ignore the fact that my skin feels like it's on fire. I feel like I am going to vomit at any minute and I have lots of nice aches and pains. And my bowels don't know whether they are coming or going."

She recently returned home from Mexico, where she travelled for four weeks of intensive treatment. Bennett, 32, was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer four years ago.

Lynsey Bennett with her daughters.

“I have good news,” she said in a video on Instagram.

“My cancer is still stable which is just absolutely amazing to think that it's still under control. I’m so grateful.” She thanked those who had been in touch before her appointment to wish her luck.

Bennett, from Co Longford, was taking Pembro in Mexico in a bid to prolong her life and had been waiting for an update on the treatment’s impact on her cancer. Results from a recent scan have indicated it is stable.

Following her first immunotherapy treatment last week, Bennett said that while side effects had been tough, she was hoping that her symptoms would ease.

"Crying hasn’t been an easy one to stop, but let’s just say it’s cleansing."

On Monday, she said that she was trying to find the positive in this experience.

"This is my reality, and I'm going have to hold strong till I can get my scan and see whether this feeling is worth it."