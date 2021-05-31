Pippa O'Connor Ormond is expecting her third child

Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond shared some happy news on Instagram on Sunday. The couple are expecting their third child.

Pippa made the announcement by sharing a beautiful black and white photo where she cradles her baby bump with her 409, 000 followers.

Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Pippa revealed that they’re expecting their new addition in the autumn: “I’m feeling beyond grateful and happy to be sharing our special news. We are all so excited to welcome baby Ormond to our family this Autumn”.

Pippa and Brian are already mum and dad to Ollie, 8 and Louis, 5.

The entrepreneur's third child will join sons Ollie and Louis in the autumn. Picture: instagram

Brian shared the news on his own Instagram account saying: “So excited, love you @pipsy_pie xx.” Friends, family and followers rushed to congratulate the couple and fellow mum of three Amy Huberman was among one of the first saying: “A huge congratulations to you all Pippa! Gorgeous news!” Anna Daly, who has three sons said: “Wonderful news, congrats to you both.” Kathryn Thomas, Sile Seoige and Eimear Varian Barry joined nearly 2,000 other people in sending messages of congratulations.

It’s been a busy few months in the O’Connor Ormond house as the couple revamped their Co Kildare home.

They redesigned their family room and added a new downstairs bedroom. They also transformed their garden and added a playhouse, a trampoline and an outdoor kitchen complete with bbq, pizza oven and bar.