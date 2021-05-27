Wally, the globe-trotting Arctic walrus makes land in France

Wally, the giant arctic walrus that washed up at Valentia Island in Kerry has been spotted in France. The walrus, who is believed to have originated in Greenland, had fallen asleep on a piece of ice and ended up going on a world tour has been spotted in Wales and Cornwall since leaving our shores in March.
Wally is the size of a dairy cow and is the first of his species to be spotted in these waters, and is around 2650 miles from home.
The journey continues. Wally the walrus has now been spotted hauled out in France!! 🇫🇷🤯 It’s quite worrying that this walrus keeps pushing further and further south! https://t.co/iMkAHSbzWm thanks for the updates @AmyComp123 pic.twitter.com/X0Oi2gaz8D— Lizzie Daly (@LizzieDalyWild) May 27, 2021
Wally-spotters in Sables-d'Olonne, France report the giant walrus to be looking in excellent health, estimating him to be around 350kg in weight before he jumped back in the ocean to resume his journey. Far from the emaciated and exhausted Wally we met just months ago.