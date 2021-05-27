Wally, the globe-trotting Arctic walrus makes land in France

Wally, the giant arctic walrus that washed up at Valentia Island in Kerry has been spotted in France. The walrus, who is believed to have originated in Greenland, had fallen asleep on a piece of ice and ended up going on a world tour has been spotted in Wales and Cornwall since leaving our shores in March.

Wally is the size of a dairy cow and is the first of his species to be spotted in these waters, and is around 2650 miles from home.