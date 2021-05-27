Wally, the globe-trotting Arctic walrus makes land in France

The giant walrus is now almost 3,000 miles away from his natural habitat
Wally has made headlines since he arrived to Ireland in March. 

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 15:49
Ciara McDonnell

Wally, the giant arctic walrus that washed up at Valentia Island in Kerry has been spotted in France. The walrus, who is believed to have originated in Greenland, had fallen asleep on a piece of ice and ended up going on a world tour has been spotted in Wales and Cornwall since leaving our shores in March.

Wally is the size of a dairy cow and is the first of his species to be spotted in these waters, and is around 2650 miles from home.

Wally-spotters in Sables-d'Olonne, France report the giant walrus to be looking in excellent health, estimating him to be around 350kg in weight before he jumped back in the ocean to resume his journey. Far from the emaciated and exhausted Wally we met just months ago. 

What’s the quack? Tipperary gardaí save family of ducks from busy road

