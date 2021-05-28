Secret Teacher: I have 21 brilliant reasons to celebrate being alive in Ireland right now

From the horrors of World War One came limited voting rights for women. From the ashes of World War Two came the NHS and the UN. From the dark tunnel of Covid? The sky’s the limit.

Before secondary students finish this week, I’m sharing 21 pieces of good news with them – 21 reasons to celebrate being alive in Ireland in 2021.

After the year they’ve had, students need to be reminded that they exist in a world bursting with bright, kaleidoscopic possibility.

So, here they go, in no particular order:

1. If they were born one hundred years ago, in 1921 say, they might expect to live until 55. Now, they’re promised life past 80.

2. Whilst science is beating Covid, it’s also defeating HIV: two-thirds of the 38 million people living with HIV are in Africa. In South Africa, more than 62% of the 7.5 million adults living with HIV are women. The HPTN 084 trial – undertaken by the HIV Prevention Trials Network (HPTN), found cabotegravir to be 89% more effective than existing medication.

3. Irish people used to make poitín from potatoes. The Air Company, based in New York, now makes vodka from two ingredients: carbon dioxide and water. When they’re old enough to enjoy a cocktail, our teenagers may well be making it from fresh air. Their drink cabinet will never be empty!

4. George Floyd’s murder in May proved a catalyst. Statues of colonial leaders are coming down. We’re starting over. Sixteen residents from Dublin’s northeast inner city have been selected to lead a new intercultural ambassador programme to promote diversity and integration in the capital. In the week that Bob Dylan turns 80 - the times they are a-changing.

5. Being kind and generous is cool: role-models like footballer Marcus Rashford are changing what we value on a universal scale.

6. Jarod Rollins is examining transparent worms in the hope of reversing the ageing process. In July 2019, Rollins and others made a monumental breakthrough: increasing the lifespan of some Caenorhabditis elegans worms by 500%. Not only will today’s teens live longer – they’ll look great too.

7. Patrick O’ Donovan T.D., Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), has waived all fees to enter heritage sites this summer. Free fun for all!

8. A recent study found millions of native bees living across Ireland that will help restock the population of honeybees in Northern Europe. And we thought they were extinct! Un-beelievable!

9. Berlin student Tobias Trübenbacher has developed a lamp post with an integrated wind turbine that produces its own renewable energy and only lights up when needed.

10. Trump is no longer president of America; Biden wears his green heart on his sleeve.

11. Thanks to brave women and the #metoo movement, it’s becoming easier to expose sexism and misogyny in Ireland.

12. Gay people are now free to marry in Ireland. Women can access safe abortions; their lives are no longer determined by their reproductive systems.

13. A pilot universal basic income (UBI) scheme is to be launched in Wales. This could alleviate poverty on a massive scale. Today’s students might not have to worry about paying the bills when they’re older.

14. Four exciting new projects are happening on their doorstep in UCC. The RADICAL project combines experts in materials science and atmospheric chemistry to create a brand-new type of sensor that will ‘sniff’ out air pollutants and help us better monitor and predict the air quality around us. The air is set to get sweeter.

15. Cheap, renewable, clean energy is the holy grail for climate change action, and yet we waste 70% of all the energy as excess heat from our homes and factories, which simply radiates away into the atmosphere. The TRANSLATE project is building a device that can capture this wasted heat and convert it into electricity, using new advances in materials chemistry.

16. The third is the EU-funded project called CHASSY. It’s finding exciting new ways of using yeast in methods of production that are more sustainable than the methods that are currently used. Developing a bio-based industrial sector where biological materials and systems replace oil-based production methods is essential for Europe to move towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

17. The last is the SMART PROTEIN project, an EU-funded project led by University College Cork that seeks to develop the next generation of plant-based foods that are nutritious, cost-effective and resource-efficient.

18. The Terminator franchise is set to return this summer. Arnie has fulfilled his promise to ‘be back.’

19. Europe’s aircraft manufacturer Airbus plans to have the first hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft flying by 2035 – leading to zero-emissions aviation. By the time teenagers are parents themselves, they’ll be boasting about air travel, not slogging through epic ferry trips with vomiting small people. Trinity College is researching sustainable aviation fuels with the aid of €1.5 million from Ryanair. The Dublin Declaration has called for an end to coal power generation by 2025.

20. Stanford researchers have devised a way to generate hydrogen fuel using solar power, electrodes, and saltwater from San Francisco Bay. Game-changer.

21. Scientists have discovered a previously unknown way that some bacteria produce the chemical ethylene – to produce plastics without using fossil fuels!

Things are looking up for our young people. Let’s make sure to remind them. Oh, and one last thing – School’s out for summer!