Peek inside Kerry woman Retro Flame's fabulous new NYC apartment

Erika Fox, better known as Retro Flame, has given us a look into her new drool-worthy Manhattan apartment.

The Kerry native first moved to New York City seven years ago and has been documenting life in the Big Apple for her 162k Instagram followers since.

She has vlogged her recent move for her Youtube subscribers and posted pictures of the new space on Instagram, where fans are going crazy for updates.

The views are quite different from those of her hometown. Picture: @retroflame on Instagram

“Found our dream NYC apartment,” she wrote in a post last week, which features pictures of the 29-year-old standing in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Upper East Side.

In a follow-up snap of her sitting in front of a pile of boxes, Erika wrote: “What a week it’s been but so happy we’ve made it to the new place.”

Erika and her boyfriend spent two years in their last apartment. Picture: @retroflame via Instagram.

Fellow Irish bloggers and celebs have taken to the comment sections on Instagram to congratulate the content creator, with Suzanne Jackson writing: “Wow. This is GOALS.”

Clementine MacNeice said that the apartment looked “incredible” and Louise Cooney called it “amazing”. Pippa O’ Connor also offered her congrats, as did The Body Coach, Joe Wicks.

Before moving into their new apartment, Erika and her boyfriend Tommy lived in the city’s financial district.

She said that it was “always sad to leave somewhere you have lots of good memories in” but that the couple is excited about their next chapter.

Kaelin Fox, who works for the Retro Flame blog, is also moving into the new spot with her big sis, along with her puppy Joey.

Kaelin Fox and her dog Joey also moved into the Uptown apartment. Picture@ @kaelin_fox via Instagram.

“More than ready for this change and I’m so excited for a new chapter,” she wrote on Instagram. Kaelin is also well known for her content, with 47.8k followers on Instagram and over 24.5k views on Tiktok.

Both sisters returned home to Kerry for a spell during the pandemic but went back to New York in February and April.

Their parents met in the city and inspired Erika to first head to there as an intern with Whitney Port and Refinery29. Before she began to focus solely on her blog, she also worked as a media manager at the Camuto Group after moving to the States full time.

Since then, she has been named as one of IrishCentral’s top 40 digital influencers, one of their top 20 New York style bloggers and has worked with brands such as Michael Kors, Vera Wang, and Ted Baker. She's also been featured in publications such as Teen Vogue, Seventeen, and The Sunday Times.