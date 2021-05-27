'Bleeding deadly': Patrick Dempsey goes full Dublin at Leo Burdocks

It started with a donkey, then some 'young farmers' and now, Patrick Dempsey has gone full Dublin at famous fish and chip shop Leo Burdocks, in Christchurch.
He posted a photo of the takeaway on his Instagram account, and whether his order had been placed or not, the recommendations came flooding in.
"Did you get the crispy bits, Pat," one follower enquired. Overcome by the combination of chips and McDreamy, another commented "this is the biggest fever dream ever."
Patrick Dempsey is to Burdocks what Matt Damon was to supervalu bags pic.twitter.com/OBlzGl6z5v— Jade Hayden (@JadeHayden) May 26, 2021
Dempsey has stolen our hearts - maybe not quite as much as Matt Damon - with his intermittent posts since arriving to Ireland last month. While still advertising water via McSexy poses, he is wearing as much Aran as he can, showing his experience of the Real Ireland.
He is here with Amy Adams, filming Disenchanted in Wicklow. The highly-anticipated sequel to Disney’s hit film Enchanted features Dempsey as a divorce lawyer and Adams as a young woman from a fairytale land in search of love.
Amy Adams has been much more low key on social media, but she did take her daughter to the National Museum for her birthday, earlier in the month.