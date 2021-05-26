Spending Habits: I lost a small fortune but it shaped how I deal with my finances now

What is your relationship with money?

Money does not get me up in the morning but it is still important to me. It offers security and I like to be able to treat the people I love to things now and then so I like the freedom to do this that money brings.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I like to think that I am a bit of both! I love to shop but I always keep enough for a rainy day too.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

No, I don’t. if I really want something I will work hard for it and then enjoy getting to splurge as I feel I have earned then!

What was your most important purchase?

My runners. Running is the best form of therapy for me so a good pair of runners are a must.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

My husband told me when we were going out with each other to cut up my credit card as I was constantly living beyond my means with it. It was the best advice I ever got as I still don’t have one now and have no debt! It was such a false economy spending what I didn’t have each month!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

I’d like to say yes as I know I should but I don’t!

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Our house, but it was worth every cent!

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I only started contributing to my pension about five years ago but I make an effort to up it each year and add more in when I can. I definitely realise now that I am older how important it is but when I was younger I didn’t understand the benefit!

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

I started a business when I was in my late teens and was not responsible enough to be doing what I was doing. I lost a small fortune. It took me five years to pay off the debt but I learned a very important lesson in money management from it. I think it has shaped how I do things now.

