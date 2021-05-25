Jedward's Edward Grimes seeing spirits following emergency surgery

Edward Grimes is back home after going through an emergency surgery last weekend. However, the 29-year-old doesn't believe that he's alone.

“I’m back home and I’ve seen two white spirit auras radiating energy in my room," he wrote on Instagram stories this week. "Honestly think it's past family members welcoming me back."

Jedward fans banded together at the weekend to offer their support to Grimes after he went through a “scary” emergency surgery on Saturday.

The Dubliner revealed online that he had his appendix removed following a “life threatening situation” on Saturday night. He has been posting updates for fans on the duo’s Twitter and Instagram pages since.

“Just had immediate surgery to remove my appendix. It was a life threatening and scary situation but I’m grateful the emergency team have operated on me and stopped the agony,” he wrote on Saturday from his hospital bed, alongside a photo of him in his mask and hospital gown.

The singer, who rose to fame with his twin brother John on the sixth season of The X Factor in the UK, is thankfully now “healing and on the road to recovery” following the scare. He documented the discharge of the "Jed" from the "ward" on social media two days ago.

It was only once he was back home that the singer began posting about the "energy" in his room.

"I'm not an expert in the area but I know the energy I felt and it was very present," he wrote on Instagram.

"This has happened in the past in two other locations so I know what I'm seeing. Almost a glow of energy radiating a pulsing effect if that makes sense. I feel this sense of calm and love surrounding me.”

The twins lost their beloved mother Susanna to cancer in 2019 and have been active campaigners since, shaving their signature hairdos recently on The Late Late Show for Daffodil Day.

Since his surgery, Grimes has urged fans to take severe abdominal pain seriously. He “knew something wasn’t right” when he felt the pain, but didn’t know he would need surgery until getting CT scans and blood tests. “I’ve never experienced excruciating pain like this."

The singer was especially upset to have been in hospital while the Eurovision song contest was on. Jedward represented Ireland in 2011 with their hit song Lipstick, placing eighth in the competition with one of Ireland's best scores in recent decades.

“Did not envision this for the night of Eurovision,” he tweeted while in hospital. “Don’t brush off key signs from your body as health is everything.”