'I love being in Ireland': Where is Patrick Dempsey off to next?

It seems that with every passing week, Patrick Demspey becomes more and more at home here in Ireland.

The former Grey’s Anatomy star has been in the country since the beginning of the month, after landing to film Disenchanted - the highly-anticipated sequel to Disney’s hit film Enchanted, in which Dempsey plays a lead role alongside co-star Amy Adams.

The Maine native looks like he has been having a ball so far, posting multiple snaps of the Irish countryside on his Instagram page over the past few weeks.

Yesterday, Dempsey posted his latest update for his 6.2m followers. Clad in an Inis Meáin wool jumper, the actor smiled for a selfie on set, captioned: “I love being in Ireland and I’m having so much fun working on this film.”

Fans have been trying to hunt down the actor for weeks now, after he first posted a picture of a country road and a selfie with some grazing sheep on May 6. Since then, he’s shared snaps from the north coast, Mussenden Temple, and a video with Neddy the Donkey - who is now famous in his own right.

There hasn’t been word on the cast’s whereabouts since it was revealed last week that Dempsey had been staying with fragrance maker Olivia Burns in Coleraine.

Patrick Dempsey, with Olivia Burns of Olivia's Haven candlemakers in Coleraine.

"The secret is out. We have been hosting the fabulous Patrick Dempsey for the last two weeks as he prepares to star in his exciting new Disney film, Disenchanted,” Olivia wrote in an Instagram post.

"It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy every day. We have enjoyed lots of daily chats with Patrick about the beautiful Northern Irish countryside.

“We are sad to see him go today but loved having him to stay and wish Patrick lots of luck with his new film, we can’t wait to see it!"

However, a renovated house in Co Wicklow may hold a clue to where the cast will be heading next.

Beth Teehan (@makeupby.bethxo) shared a video of this set online.

Make up artist Beth Teehan posted a video of a magical looking set in Greystones on Tiktok yesterday with the caption “Disenchanted Castle”.

The video has been viewed nearly 10k times on Tiktok alone and has been shared across different media platforms since.

Workers on the set of Disenchanted in the picture-postcard village of Enniskerry in Co Wicklow. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Elsewhere on the platform, users are sharing pictures and videos of a town hall being constructed in Enniskerry for the film.

The village is being transformed for filming, which is taking place until August in various locations including Dundalk, Dublin city, and the RDS.