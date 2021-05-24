Eternals trailer shows glimpse of characters – and House Stark screen reunion

Eternals trailer shows glimpse of characters – and House Stark screen reunion

Salma Hayek stars in Eternals (Ian West/PA)

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 16:15
PA Reporters

Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Richard Madden are reunited on screen in the first full trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals.

The trailer also features other key cast members, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

Marvel’s Eternals is based on a group of superheroes who made their first appearance in the comics in 1976, and is due for release on November 5.

Jolie plays Thena, a fierce warrior Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy, while Chan plays Sersi, who can manipulate matter.

Hayek’s character, Ajak, the spiritual leader of the Eternals, can be heard in the voiceover of the trailer, saying:  “We have watched, and guided, we have helped them progress, and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

Harington and Madden rose to fame as part of House Stark in gritty series Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin.

Following the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Zhao won best director for Nomadland at the Oscars, while the drama also won best picture and best actress for star Frances McDormand.

More in this section

Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan to co-host 2FM breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan to co-host 2FM breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy
LYNSEY BENNETT Lynsey Bennett to get Pembro in Ireland after success of cancer treatment in Mexico
From 'coming out' to presenting a Pride month radio show within two years From 'coming out' to presenting a Pride month radio show within two years
marvelplace: uk
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London

Is Taylor Swift in Belfast?

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices