Eternals trailer shows glimpse of characters – and House Stark screen reunion

Game Of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Richard Madden are reunited on screen in the first full trailer for Chloe Zhao’s Eternals.

The trailer also features other key cast members, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now."



Watch the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals, and experience it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/KB7GpFIpMO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 24, 2021

Marvel’s Eternals is based on a group of superheroes who made their first appearance in the comics in 1976, and is due for release on November 5.

Jolie plays Thena, a fierce warrior Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy, while Chan plays Sersi, who can manipulate matter.

Hayek’s character, Ajak, the spiritual leader of the Eternals, can be heard in the voiceover of the trailer, saying: “We have watched, and guided, we have helped them progress, and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.”

Harington and Madden rose to fame as part of House Stark in gritty series Game Of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin.

Following the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Zhao won best director for Nomadland at the Oscars, while the drama also won best picture and best actress for star Frances McDormand.