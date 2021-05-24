Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan to co-host 2FM breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy

Doireann Garrihy will be joined by not one but two new co-hosts after Eoghan McDermott parted ways with 2FM earlier this year.

Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan will join the new format breakfast show from Monday, May 31.

RTÉ says listeners can be guaranteed lots of laughs and plenty of giveaways as rugby legend O’Callaghan and funny man Mullan take to the airwaves.

"I can't wait to get on air with Donnacha and Carl,” Garrihy says.

“It's a brand-new show with a brand-new sound and feel. We've had endless craic while plotting over the past few weeks and I just know that our listeners will love it."

The new co-hosts are familiar voices to the station; Cork man O’Callaghan presents Game On on RTÉ 2FM and has also appeared as a coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTÉ One.

“I'm delighted to be part of 2FM Breakfast. It’s going to be incredible craic teaming up with Doireann and Carl and the fantastic breakfast team,” O’Callaghan says.

I am a positive early bird by nature and can’t wait to help create some real feel-good radio. Massively grateful to all the team for the opportunity.

Instagram comedian and RTÉ Player presenter Mullan has worked with Garrohy on The Doireann Project and has presented 2FM’s weekend breakfast show alongside Aifric O’Connell.

"I'm absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha,” says Mullan.

“I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig. We're so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone's day."

The new breakfast show will feature brand-new games, sketches and challenges.

"This is a very exciting new breakfast show for RTÉ 2FM with two new voices for breakfast radio joining Doireann,” says head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy.

“From Monday, May 31st, there will be an injection of great fun from Doireann, Donncha and Carl along with great music which will have Ireland in top form every day. A very well done to Tara Stewart and Stephan Byrne who kept us all entertained while Doireann and the team were at the ideas factory!"

2FM Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha and Carl will air from 6am to 9am weekdays.