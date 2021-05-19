First full trailer released for Friends reunion special

The cast of Friends returned to the show’s famous set in a full trailer for the reunion special.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have got back together for a one-off episode to look back at the beloved comedy.
The trailer showed the stars wandering around the set at Warner Bros Studios, taking part in a trivia game and doing a table read of well-known scenes.
James Corden appears in the special and asked the cast for their verdicts on one of Friends’ most contentious issues – were Ross and Rachel on a break?
Aniston, who played Rachel Green, answered yes, only for LeBlanc, who played Joey, to reply “bullshit”.
“We have such a bond from this show,” Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, said.
Schwimmer, who starred as Ross Geller, added: “Everyone was so perfectly cast.”
Aniston revealed a producer of a rival show claimed Friends was never going to make her a star while LeBlanc recalled the frenzied media interest in the cast, telling the others he saw aerial shots of their houses on the TV.
Cox played Monica Geller and said: “It was an incredible time. We became best friends.”
The Friends reunion special will begin streaming on HBO Max in the US on May 27. A UK release has not yet been announced.