Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop avoids UK shutdown over accounts

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 17:01
Henry Saker-Clark

The UK arm of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop business has staved off threats of closure after it became embroiled in a row with accounts officials.

Ms Paltrow launched the business, which sells wellness products, in the UK in 2011 while she was living here with then-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The operation’s headquarters was moved to the US after the couple “consciously uncoupled” in 2014 but has continued to run a UK-based operation.

In April, the Goop Inc Ltd business based in the UK was hit with a strike-off notice by Companies House officials for failing to file its annual accounts.

However, Companies House filings show the compulsory strike-off action was suspended on Friday following an objection.

Goop’s account documents are still not available on Companies House and are more than four months overdue.

It is the second time the business has fended off a strike-off notice, having received a similar warning from Companies House early last year.

The latest suspension of the notice will give the business more time to file its accounts.

If Goop fails to do so it will be struck off the official register and property and rights related to it will belong to the Crown.

Ms Paltrow is the sole director of the business, which is registered to the address of an accountancy firm in Worcestershire, according to Companies House.

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

