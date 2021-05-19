Billy Porter reveals he is HIV positive

Billy Porter has revealed that he has been living with HIV for the past 14 years.

The actor shared his story for the first time with The Hollywood Reporter, which released its latest issue featuring Porter on the cover today.

“I’m living so that I can tell the story. There’s a whole generation that was here, and I stand on their shoulders. I can be who I am in this space, at this time, because of the legacy that they left for me. So it’s time to put my big boy pants on and talk,” he told the magazine.

The 51-year old is currently starring in the hit Netflix series Pose as Pray Tell, a HIV-positive character. He won an Emmy for the role in 2019.

“The brilliance of Pray Tell and this opportunity was that I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate,” he said.

Unbeknownst to fans, Porter was diagnosed with both HIV and type two diabetes in 2007. The same year, he also found himself filing for bankruptcy.

"The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already (accumulated) in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years,” he said.

"HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God's punishment."

The US-born actor and style icon is originally from Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. He achieved huge success as a Broadway actor, especially for his role in Kinky Boots, before becoming a Hollywood star. He was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people last year.

Fans are already reacting to the news online, commending Porter's "bravery" and sharing their own stories.

My goodness. Wow Billy thank you for being so damn brave and so damn honest. This makes your storyline on #PoseFX THAT MUCH MORE important, heartfelt, emotional and amazing. As if it wasn’t already all of those things!! Thank you for sharing your truth — EJ (@EdwinJArocho) May 19, 2021

Porter says that he is currently the healthiest he has ever been thanks to medical advances that have helped him achieve undetectable levels of the virus in his system.

“There’s no more stigma — let’s be done with that. It’s time. I’ve been living it and being in the shame of it for long enough,” he said.

"It's time to grow up and move on because shame is destructive -- and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path."