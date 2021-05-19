Three years later: Can we still call Harry and Meghan's marriage a fairy tale? 

Millions tuned in to see Harry and Meghan get married at Windsor Castle, with thousands lining the streets of the Berkshire town to join the celebrations.

The royal family appeared as a united front to the entire nation as they basked in the spring sunshine.

Life has changed a lot since their wedding day for Harry and Meghan who now live in California with their two-year-old son Archie and are expecting a daughter this summer.

Millions watched the wedding three years ago (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, it has not all been happy for the couple, who were once dubbed the “Fab Four” with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but went on to divide their focus into two separate charity foundations less than two years later.

The couple’s relationship with the Prince of Wales has also been reported to have become increasingly frosty.

Here is a timeline since their nuptials:

May 19 2018: Harry and Meghan marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

May 22 2018: The couple carry out their first official engagement since their wedding at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

The couple with Charles, William and Kate at the Christmas Day morning church service in 2018 (Joe Giddens/PA)

October 15 2018: The duke and duchess are “very pleased” that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace announces.

March 2019: Buckingham Palace announces Harry and Meghan will set up their own household, breaking from the joint operation they had with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. There are media reports of rifts between the two couples.

May 6 2019: Meghan gives birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

October 2019: Meghan announces she is suing the Mail on Sunday newspaper for printing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father months after the wedding.

January 8 2020: The duke and duchess announce they intend to step back as “senior” members of the royal family, become financially independent, still support the Queen but split their time between the UK and North America.

January 11 2020: The Queen calls a meeting with Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge at Sandringham to discuss the crisis in two days’ time.

The Queen held crisis talks after the couple stepped back from royal duties (Yui Mok/PA)

January 13 2020: Harry faces his grandmother, father and brother at the crisis summit at Sandringham. The Queen issues a statement sanctioning Harry and Meghan’s wishes but expressing her regret at their decision.

January 18 2020: It is announced that Harry will lose his military appointments and the couple will spend the majority of their time in North America and repay the taxpayers’ millions spent on their Berkshire home.

January 27 2020: Thomas Markle says he is willing to testify against his daughter as part of her legal action against Associated Newspapers.

February 19 2020: The Daily Mail reports Harry and Meghan have been banned from using the Sussex Royal brand.

The couple with Archie (Toby Melville/PA)

March 3 2020: The Sun reports the Queen has told Harry that he and Meghan would be welcomed back as senior royals if they changed their mind, during a four-hour chat at Windsor Castle.

March 9 2020: Harry and Meghan gather with the Queen, Charles, Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey – their last official engagement as senior royals.

The couples during a service at Westminster Abbey in 2020 (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror)

March 26 2020: It emerges Harry, Meghan and Archie have left Canada and set up a permanent home in Los Angeles, California.

March 31 2020: Harry and Meghan officially step down as senior royals and stop using their HRH styles.

April 6 2020: Details emerge of the couple’s plans for a new foundation called Archewell, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand and is named in honour of their son.

August 2020: Biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, revisits the rift between Harry and his brother William.

September 7 2020: – The duke pays back the £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

Harry paid back the money spent on Frogmore Cottage (Steve Parsons/PA)

November 25 2020: Meghan describes experiencing an “almost unbearable grief” after losing her second child in a miscarriage in July.

January 15, 2021: The duke and duchess’s friend Tom Bradby, ITV News at Ten anchor, says Harry has been left “heartbroken by the situation with his family” after moving to America.

February 14 2021: The couple announce they are expecting a sibling for Archie.

February 15 2021: It is confirmed the couple will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in a television special to be aired in March, in which they will discuss Megxit and the reasons why they walked away from the monarchy.

February 19 2021: Harry and Meghan are stripped of their prestigious patronages as the couple confirmed Megxit has become permanent.

March 1 2021: A preview clip of the Oprah interview shows Harry saying his biggest fear is that “history would repeat itself” in a reference to his mother’s death, while the host is also seen asking Meghan if she was “silent or silenced”, although her answer is not revealed.

March 7 2021: Meghan and Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey airs in the US with Meghan saying she felt suicidal at the height of her crisis in the monarchy.

The duchess’s admission is one of a series of astonishing claims that included that Harry had conversations about how dark the skin colour of their son might be.

The couple also reveal they are having a baby girl this summer who will complete their family.

Harry and Meghan did an interview with Oprah Winfrey (Yui Mok/PA)

March 9 2021: Buckingham Palace issues a statement on behalf of the Queen.

It says the Queen is “saddened” to hear the full extent of the challenges faced by the Sussexes and the issues raised around race are “concerning”.

The Palace said while “some recollections may vary” they are taken “very seriously”, but would be addressed by the family privately, adding Harry, Meghan and Archie will “always be much loved family members”.

April 17 2021: Harry and William put their differences aside and are seen chatting at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle.

Harry was seen chatting with William at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Alastair Grant/PA)

May 5 2021: Meghan wins copyright claim against Mail On Sunday over letter to her father.

May 13 2021: Harry appears on podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard where he says he wants to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing with his own children.

He also compares his life to “a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”.