Stefanie Preissner: My nana was the biggest Today Show fan

As she reaches episode 50 of her podcast Basically...with Stefanie Preissner, the author and screenwriter behind the hit TV series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope is getting ready to take a well-deserved break from work as lockdown eases.

“I’m working on a new show and on my podcast at the moment but now that things are opening up I’m going to take a break from work and spend time with the people I haven’t seen and miss so much from the last 18 months,” Stefanie says.

The 34 year old openly admits that she found lockdown difficult. Originally born in Munich but raised in Mallow, Stefanie has spent the past year at her home in Dublin city.

“The last year has been super tough. I’m naturally pretty antisocial and quite introverted but that only feels good when it is self-imposed. I struggled with my mental health a lot this year,” she says.

“There were days I found it hard to reach out to people and ask for help because I was so fatigued from the perpetual routine and lack of any stimulation. I’m really excited that it is getting safe enough to reopen the country.”

However, 2020 had its upsides, including her engagement to her boyfriend Noel in August after 18 months of dating. “We’re planning a little wedding and a home honeymoon. It’ll be so nice to see some of Ireland again. I know every millimetre of Dublin 7,” Stefanie says.

Before she takes a break to wedding plan and see her family and friends again, Stefanie will guest host The Today Show with Dáithí Ó Sé next week. She's already excited about the appearance, but especially because the show was her grandmother’s favourite. Eileen Keary, a Kanturk native, frequently featured on Stefanie's social media accounts. She passed away in 2019.

“My nana was the biggest Today Show fan that ever lived. She even had a framed signed picture of Maura and Dáithí on her sideboard. We were as close as two people can be and I’m really sad she won’t get to see me co-host the show,” Stefanie says, though she is sure that she’ll be watching down from above proudly.

Watch Stefanie co-host The Today Show next Monday, May 25, on RTÉ One.

What shape are you in?

My body can do everything it needs to do in a day without trouble, which I think puts me in amazing shape. I can walk, I can run up the stairs, I can put the bins out, brush my hair, carry a full grocery shop - things that are easy to take for granted but things that make life simple.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I don't buy into fad diets or believe nonsense about cutting out food groups. I eat for fuel, pleasure, or sociability.

What would keep you awake at night?

A lot of things keep me awake at night: excitement, fear, worries about the future, past conversations. I find it hard to rest my mind. Sleep evades me frequently.

How do you relax?

I have a balance board called a HUKU that I stand on. It helps me to calm my mind and body by focusing only on balancing. I also read every day which is a lovely escape.

What’s your favourite smell?

L’Oréal Elnett hairspray. It reminds me of my nana.

When is the last time you cried?

When you asked me the last question.

What traits do you least like in others?

Tightness, arrogance, and an inability to see another person's perspective.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m neutral to negative on most things. I focus on what might go wrong instead of what could go right. I can be very sensitive and I find it hard not to hold other people to the standards I set for myself. But I’m also ferociously loyal, generous, and I’m fair.

Do you pray?

I do. I pray daily to a god of my understanding.

What would cheer up your day?

Anything from a Katy Perry gif from a friend to writing some satisfying lines of dialogue. There’s a lot of positive things in a day if you’re focused on looking for them

Where is your favourite place in the world?

The corner of my sofa in my living room in Dublin 7.