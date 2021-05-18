Naomi Campbell shares surprise baby joy: the model announces the birth of daughter

The 50-year-old supermodel announced the arrival of her baby daughter on Instagram, writing "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The notoriously private model has shared no other details of the tot's arrival as yet. Stars were quick to congratulate Campbell via social media. Actress and mother to three boys Zoe Saldana wrote "oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!"

Indicating that he knew about the imminent arrival, designer Marc Jacobs was positively fizzing with excitement, writing "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."