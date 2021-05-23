Wedding of the Week: Like a 1950s honeymoon on the Ring of Kerry for Frances and Breeda

These Kerry newlyweds looked back with nostalgia across the decades when setting off on their honeymoon.

Because of the pandemic guidelines, Killarney couple Frances Neeson and Breeda Lyne's joyful holiday odyssey was within their own county. “It was like a 1950s Irish honeymoon on the Ring of Kerry," said Frances.

“Travel was restricted to the county at the time so we took a house in South Kerry for the week — looking out at the Skelligs."

Frances Neeson, left, and Breeda Lyne, in Killarney House and Gardens. Pictures: Valerie O'Sullivan

They met on a night out with friends in their hometown Killarney in January 2017 Breeda, from ‘Homeland’, Muckross Rood, proposed to Frances, from Woodlawn Road, at the Eagle’s Nest, Killarney National Park, en route to Parknasilla Hotel, Resort & Spa, where they celebrated the engagement, on October 10, last year. “It was good timing between lockdowns — all the hotels were closed the following week,” said Frances.

Six months later, on Friday, April 16, 2021, they exchanged wedding vows.

Breeda Lyne, left, and Frances Neeson with guests

Breeda, the daughter of Peggy (nee Lynch) and Jackie Lyne, former GAA footballer, Kerry (both deceased), and Frances, the daughter of Frances and Frank Neeson, were married in Killarney Registry Office by registrar Mary T O’Shea.

Their witnesses were Eibhlín Ní Bhric and Siobhán Randles; and award-winning photographer Valerie O’Sullivan captured the occasion on camera, including a photoshoot in Killarney House and Gardens, Killarney National Park.

Breeda Lyne and Frances Neeson were married in Killarney

Guests Karen Brosnan and Joan Greene joined them for the reception, in the Killarney Avenue Hotel.

“As numbers were limited we decided to celebrate with old friends and keep it fun, relaxing and intimate,” said Breeda.

The newlyweds thanked their guests “for their poetry, songs and speeches”.

Balloons, cards, cakes and socially-distanced congratulatory speeches also flowed from St Oliver’s National School where Breeda is a primary school teacher.

Breeda Lyne, left, and Frances Neeson, in Killarney House and Gardens

As it was lockdown the couple made their own bouquets and did their own hair and makeup, with help from family and friends. “Many parcels flew up and down the country before we decided on our style for the day. We were very happy with the end result,” said Frances, a retail assistant in Eason, Killarney.

The newlyweds described their big day as “amazing”: “We loved every minute of it — we received so many well wishes and flowers and cards — we were completely spoilt,” said Frances.

Frances Neeson and Breeda Lyne throw the bouquet to their wedding guests

“It was such a special day from the beginning. We want to thank John Mike Lyne for chauffeuring us around on the day, and Joan Greene for singing a beautiful song, The Book of Love, by Peter Gabriel, at the ceremony,” said Frances.

“Joan also organised the most gorgeous wedding cake in the world by Gráinne O’Donnell, Annascaul Village (vanilla sponge, white chocolate, buttercream and strawberries).

“We would also like to thank Valerie O’Sullivan, our photographer, for capturing the spirit of the day so professionally.”

Breeda Lyne and Frances Neeson (centre) with bridesmaids Eibhli­n Ni Bhric, left, and Siobhan Randles

The team at the Killarney Avenue Hotel rolled out the red carpet to welcome the newlyweds with a champagne and strawberry reception. “We would like to thank them for making us feel like stars for the day,” said Frances.

“We were so well cared for with delicious wining and dining for the evening. Thanks to the management and staff there — Neil O’Donoghue and Denis McCarthy and staff.”

Breeda Lyne, left, and Frances Neeson, on the cherry drive in Killarney House and Gardens, on the occasion of their marriage in Killarney

Fran’s parents, Frank and Frances Neeson, brothers Ger and Joe Neeson and sisters Mary, Veronica and Lorraine treated them to breakfast on the wedding morning, and they thanked the Lynes, Nuala O’Riordan (Bandon), Dolores Lyne Harrold (Galway), Mike Lyne (Britain), Sean Lyne (Netherlands) who were with them in spirit.

Breeda Lyne, left, and Frances Neeson with registrar Mary T O'Shea

“We had perfect weather for the day and conditions and timing were just right for one of the best displays of cherry blossom in the gardens in recent years,” added Breeda.

Breeda and Frances live on Muckross Road, Killarney.

If you'd like to see your wedding feature in the Irish Examiner, please email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie