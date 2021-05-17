‘The best week of our life’: Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson welcome baby girl 

Former Westlife singer Brian McFadden has revealed his daughter with Danielle Parkinson was born last week.

McFadden shared a sweet black and white photo on Instagram of Parkinson pushing a pram.

“Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It’s been the best week of our life,” he wrote.

The couple was trying to start a family for two years and turned to IVF treatment after suffering two miscarriages.

McFadden’s ex-wife Kerry Katona shared her delight at the couple’s news when they announced the pregnancy late last year.

Boyzlife member McFadden and former Atomic Kitten member Katona have two children together, daughters Molly and Lilly.

Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson. Picture: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"I'm absolutely over the moon for my ex Brian and his fiancée Danielle after announcing their lovely baby news. They've really struggled over the years," Katona wrote in her New! Magazine column.

"I absolutely adore Danielle – she’s going to make a wonderful mum. She’s a great stepmother to my children Molly and Lilly.

"I bought them a baby grow and Brian sent me a picture of his head on it to say thank you.

"When you have a baby with someone you love, it’s always a wonderful thing."

McFadden has been engaged to PE teacher Parkinson since December 2019.