Outdoors is the theme of the summer - I hope normal life is waiting out there for me

Fresh pints of Guinness in plastic cups. Damp grass soaking through picnic blankets. Legs dangling over canal bank walks. The sun on our faces, eyelids, warm for a moment, before it disappears again behind a cloud. The familiar, thudding music from the speaker belonging to another group.

“We should get lawn chairs, too,” my friend says, pointing out day drinkers more prepared than us. A solid investment for our outdoor summer. Retail will open fully soon and we add them to our list.

The Gardaí drive by at 7pm, clearing us out. We pick up our blankets and move across the street; down the canal; somewhere else. We talk about next month when we’ll have tables booked in beer gardens and won’t be disturbed. Reservations have been made for every night in June.

By 9pm, we are finally cold. Our summer clothes left over from festivals in 2019 no longer cut it. We forget any danger and retire together to somewhere smaller. Our bubble prevails. We step over streams of suspect yellow liquid on the side of the path, girls running home together to urinate, finally. “Men have it so much easier”, we say.

Micheal Martin says that “outdoor activities will be the theme of the summer.” We’re not sure this is what he means, but maybe he doesn’t hate takeaway pints anymore. We pour outside again the following evening for a new day in festival season.

A speaker on Portobello Road plays Montero. The canal is lined with groups of strangers, singing the same song. We’re all dreaming of the same dance floor in a dark nightclub. The anticipation for the reopening is palpable. The worst is behind us.

Social distancing lasts for one hour, maybe two, until we forget. But transmission outdoors is low. We see friends we haven’t seen in a year, in their own groups and bubbles. We say hello, how are you, how was your pandemic. We talk like it’s over and combine to form a bubble bath.

When I get my positive test result, my heart stops. I have been tested once before, and the negative text message is short and snappy. But this new text runs out of preview space. I read it, and read it again, thinking that it must be wrong.

A young contact tracer from Louth asks me how I’m feeling. I tell her grand. She asks about my symptoms and my head hurts but only since getting the text, so that’s surely just stress. I say no symptoms. She asks whether I can social distance from my housemate and I tell her I can try, because I don’t have the energy to explain what apartments in Dublin look like and how small a space costs me €1,000 per month.

We talk about my locations over the past week: Lidl, Supervalu, the local pharmacy, and Dublin Grand Canal. She grills me, maybe waiting for me to divulge a secret house party, but there are no secrets to share. “Unidentified community transmission,” she calls it.

My close contact list is embarrassing. “They were all outdoors,” I plead. But it doesn’t matter. “Some of them are vaccinated.” But that doesn’t matter either. The call lasts 45 minutes and by the time it’s over my friends have received their text messages from the HSE. Two teachers and one healthcare worker can’t go to work for ten days now.

Suddenly, I have the kind of cough where there’s liquid in my throat that I can’t get up. I can still taste, but my throat feels raw and I can’t keep food down anyway.

My housemate waits for a test and our attempts at distancing and disinfecting now seem purely for ceremony. If she’s positive, we’ll get drinks delivered to pass the time.

I work from home, like always. I haven’t been to my office in over a year. I don’t want to take sick leave for this, but my head hurts and I can’t talk on team calls without being out of breath. Soon, I can’t get out of bed.

My housemate tests negative. “Where the hell did I get it then?” I ask my empty bedroom, trying to remember a social outing I’ve had without her in the past month. She drops dinner to my door and I eat alone.

Suddenly, I’m back in January. Calls for reopening seem foreign to me now. I can’t go outside without potentially killing someone. I drain my Netflix account of worthy content and examine the grey paint on my walls. My friends send me articles full of evidence about the power of antibodies. “You’re basically immune now,” they tell me. It makes me feel better for a moment, until I remember where I am. I’m not invincible and neither are they.

Before the end, I start leaving the windows open all day and night. I stop obsessing over my step count, which is non-existent. I can’t sleep at night and I blame the exhaustion on COVID. At the weekend I can hear the crowds down on the canal while I wither away inside. Despite my jealousy, I can’t wish it would rain on the day drinkers. I want to know that the bubble bath is still there. The feeling of a night out has a low bar right now, and getting dressed to meet outdoors was the highest I had felt in months.

I miss the cracks in pathways between bars that our heels would trip in. The smell of Sally Hansen. Bar surfaces sticky with spilled tequila. Bags of chips on the way home. Tears from someone, but hopefully not one of us. Best friends in bathrooms soon forgotten. Coats left behind in cloakrooms only to be picked up the next day. I want to know that my life is still out there, waiting for me.