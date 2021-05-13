The Autistic Baker sets out his stall in Mahon's Cottage Community Cafe

The relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions continuing on Monday has brought forth a little more hope for what comes next, not least for retail and services in Ireland, hard-hit as they’ve been by the circumstances.

One café in Mahon has been making local headlines for another reason, though.

The Cottage Community Cafe is part of the Rainbow Club, supporting autistic young people and their families in Cork. Lockdown has presented everyone with challenges, to say the least, but the cafe used its downtime to provide training in manual handling and HACCP qualifications to some of the Club’s members, says manager Molly O'Mahony.

“Throughout lockdown, The Rainbow Club has been providing its services to families. Unfortunately, the cafe was closed: we were open briefly at the end of last summer, and we were open for a few weeks at Christmas. But other than that, we've been closed. So we took that opportunity to use the space for training, and things like that.”

For Molly’s 15-year-old brother Seán O'Mahony, diagnosed with autism at the age of five, lockdown was a matter of blending this practical experience with home tuition where possible, and this allowed him to explore his interests and passions, while forging a new path for himself.

“When we first set up the cafe, it was always intended that it would be used as a space for training teens and young adults, giving them the opportunity to have experience in a workplace. That was always the goal of the cafe,” she says.

“And then, in January, Sean was very, very low. He just came out of school, he was being home tutored by his tutor, Billy, and Billy started to bring him around a bit. They were doing life skills, like cooking and baking, but they were doing history through watching films like Gladiator, and stuff like that.

“But then Seán just took such a shine to baking, bread in particular. For him, the actual process of kneading the bread was very therapeutic for him. So it was fantastic to see.”

My(not so) baby bro has turned his passion into a business! Seán has struggled more than your average 15 year old, &during his home tutoring he has found something he loves& thrives at. I couldn’t be prouder as both a sister, & a boss to say that he is now our in-house baker🌈 pic.twitter.com/JYtAmLq2x0 — Molly Kinane (@KinaneMolly) May 10, 2021

This new-found appreciation for the art of baking led Seán to start as the in-house baker for the cafe, doing small-batch bakes under the moniker of The Autistic Baker - Molly talks about how her brother has taken to it, and his decision to place neurodivergence front-and-centre in the branding.

“At the moment, he is very happy to just come in, bake his bread voluntarily, and build his brand. He said to us that's the main thing he wants to do right now. It's not about the money side of things. For him, it's about building a brand and creating awareness around this.

“The thing with Seán was that he never used the word 'autistic'. He always said that he was a person with autism, or he has autism. So when he came to us and told us the name, we were shocked, because it's not a word that he used. When we asked him why he wanted to use this name, he said it was because he wanted to stop it being such a taboo.

“Like, it is such a taboo word, and it's not something you hear a lot. Even on the social media posts, there's people commenting and saying, oh, 'like if you don't want this to define you, why are you naming your brand after this?'

“Seán's whole thing is, well, if you're having a problem with it being called The Autistic Baker, then that's exactly why we need to be more open about this. We need to make it just a word, an everyday word, and for people not to go 'oh, my God, The Autistic Baker', you know?"

Since sharing the news of the newly-christened business starting at the cafe, it’s been a busy time for Molly and Seán, with local and national media interviews keeping them ticking over in the past few days.

She talks about the response they’ve received, from media and community alike.

“Absolutely overwhelming, like, we're exhausted from it, and Sean is absolutely loving it. And we've received so many, literally thousands of comments, of such positive feedback and people sharing their stories about their families, and how Seán has shone a light on the capabilities of people with autism.”