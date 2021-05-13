Amy Huberman and Jane Seymour bond on set as they unite to work on new drama

Amy Huberman is 'chuffed' to be back filming, posting multiple pictures online since starting work on a new series with English actress Jane Seymour.

The Finding Joy star was beaming in the Instagram posts, which she has shared with her 447k followers over the past two days.

“Face full of chuftness [because] I left the house and did some acting stuff today and someone coiffed my hair and lashed makeup on my face and gave me this lunch that wasn’t the same lunch I’ve made for the last year and I chatted to other people,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of her holding a bowl of lunch in her trailer.

Amy Huberman looked radiant in this snap she posted from her trailer.

“It was so lovely to be on set again and it’s been fecking ages so I was like an over stimulated kid leaving a party high as a kite and then came home...and had to lie on the cold tiles and ask the gardener for some potatoes.”

Huberman gave birth to her third child with rugby legend Brian O’ Driscoll last January. Baby Ted joined siblings Sadie and Billy, who the couple welcomed in 2013 and 2014.

The 42-year-old previously said that she had given herself a “free pass” to do nothing following Ted’s birth in lockdown.

However, she’s already back to work this week to film a new Acorn TV series Harry Wild. The Irish drama is currently filming in Dublin and is set to air sometime next year in Ireland, the US, Britain, Australia, Spain, Portugal, and further afield.

The eight-part series will revolve around a retired English literature professor, Harriet Wild, who finds herself moving in with her police detective son after getting mugged. She soon ends up involved in his murder investigation.

The lead character will be played by acting stalwart Jane Seymour, who Huberman described as “completely and utterly fabulous” on Instagram.

“Initially I point blank refused to come out of my trailer because Jane Seymour looks half my age," Huberman wrote alongside a photo with Seymour, Rose O’ Neill, and Dublin actor Kevin Ryan.

"I finally agreed after being coaxed out with the promise of my lunch handed to me in a box and then just gave in and came to set because she is completely and utterly fabulous and am convinced is a real life unicorn made of beauty and magic and deadliness and fun."

Kevin Ryan on set with Amy Huberman, Rose O'Neill, and Jane Seymour. Picture: Instagram.

Ryan also posted a shot of the four, saying that the actresses were the “new girls” in his life and that the team was already like a “special family.”

This is one family we'll be sure to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.