‘My cancer is gone’: Cork woman Shannen Joyce given all-clear for third time

'I have never felt relief like it'
‘My cancer is gone’: Cork woman Shannen Joyce given all-clear for third time

Shannen Joyce after been given a cancer all-clear for the third time

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 09:59
Denise O’Donoghue

A Cork woman who has documented her cancer diagnoses and treatments over the last few years has revealed she has been given the all-clear after battling cancer for the third time.

Shannen Joyce, from Youghal, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in July 2014, when she was 19. The disease reoccured five years later and in July 2020, she confirmed that it had returned for the third time.

She has since undergone treatment, including chemotherapy and an allogeneic stem cell transplant.

The mother-of-one said her scan results came as a welcome surprise after she had felt quite low over the past two weeks.

“I've been an absolute wreck. I wasn't feeling great, I was mentally drained and could think of nothing else other than my scan and the results,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But... I got a phone call yesterday on my way home to say.. IT’S ALL CLEAR!” 

Shannen Joyce after been given a cancer all-clear for the third time
Shannen Joyce after been given a cancer all-clear for the third time

Joyce said she was expecting bad news and was overwhelmed by the update.

“The scan is perfect. I have never felt relief like it and honestly couldn't speak for about six hours.. and I'm never normally caught for words.

“Maybe the ‘scanxiety’ will never go away. I will always remain as positive as I possibly can, but after having cancer three times I nearly always expect bad news. But not anymore, I'm changing that attitude. My cancer is gone, my body is strong and I will be fine.” 

She encouraged her followers to check themselves regularly for signs of cancer.

You only get one life and you deserve the best. Early detection saves lives.

“I 100% believe me being so cautious and checking regularly has always caught my cancer early and has truly saved my life. I hope none of you ever find anything but if you do I'd rather it was early.” 

She said she is looking forward to “enjoying my new non-cancer-filled life.”

Read More

Cork camper calls on public to take part in Barretstown walking challenge

More in this section

Cork camper calls on public to take part in Barretstown walking challenge Cork camper calls on public to take part in Barretstown walking challenge
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn throws lavish baby shower Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn throws lavish baby shower
Patrick Dempsey makes a new friend in Wicklow Patrick Dempsey makes a new friend in Wicklow
‘My cancer is gone’: Cork woman Shannen Joyce given all-clear for third time

Watch: One woman snuck into Penneys without an appointment

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices