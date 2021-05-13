‘My cancer is gone’: Cork woman Shannen Joyce given all-clear for third time

A Cork woman who has documented her cancer diagnoses and treatments over the last few years has revealed she has been given the all-clear after battling cancer for the third time.

Shannen Joyce, from Youghal, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in July 2014, when she was 19. The disease reoccured five years later and in July 2020, she confirmed that it had returned for the third time.

She has since undergone treatment, including chemotherapy and an allogeneic stem cell transplant.

The mother-of-one said her scan results came as a welcome surprise after she had felt quite low over the past two weeks.

“I've been an absolute wreck. I wasn't feeling great, I was mentally drained and could think of nothing else other than my scan and the results,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But... I got a phone call yesterday on my way home to say.. IT’S ALL CLEAR!”

Shannen Joyce after been given a cancer all-clear for the third time

Joyce said she was expecting bad news and was overwhelmed by the update.

“The scan is perfect. I have never felt relief like it and honestly couldn't speak for about six hours.. and I'm never normally caught for words.

“Maybe the ‘scanxiety’ will never go away. I will always remain as positive as I possibly can, but after having cancer three times I nearly always expect bad news. But not anymore, I'm changing that attitude. My cancer is gone, my body is strong and I will be fine.”

She encouraged her followers to check themselves regularly for signs of cancer.

You only get one life and you deserve the best. Early detection saves lives.

“I 100% believe me being so cautious and checking regularly has always caught my cancer early and has truly saved my life. I hope none of you ever find anything but if you do I'd rather it was early.”

She said she is looking forward to “enjoying my new non-cancer-filled life.”