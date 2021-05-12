Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn throws lavish baby shower

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn hosted a luxurious jungle-themed baby shower this week, complete with live animals.

She wore a custom nude, sparkling and feathered gown by Ryan & Walter and treated guests to cocktails such as Passion Fruit Placenta and Baby Mama Mojito, which were served in coconuts labelled ‘Baby C’.

The venue was decorated with jungle-like greenery, staff covered in green and purple paint, and some live animals: including a sloth and a scarlet macaw. It’s not the first time she has had animals as party props. Her black-and-red themed engagement party included a zebra, with which she posed for pictures.

She revealed her pregnancy three months ago on Instagram, writing: “I’m going to be a mommy! My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck and inspired.

“It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can’t wait to start our family! I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family.”

Quinn stars in the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which focuses on the Oppenheim Group’s buying and selling of high-end homes in Hollywood as well as the personal and professional lives of its realtors.

After a whirlwind romance, her wedding to business mogul Christian Richard, in December 2019 featured in the show’s third season, with Quinn stunning in a dramatic black wedding dress.

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day 2018.

Selling Sunset was renewed for two more seasons, with a premiere date for the fourth season yet to be announced by Netflix.