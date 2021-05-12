Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn throws lavish baby shower

The TV estate agent included live jungle animals at the event
Christine Quinn at her baby shower with designers Ryan Patros and Walter Mendez. Picture: @waltercollection, Instagram

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 13:08
Denise O’Donoghue

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn hosted a luxurious jungle-themed baby shower this week, complete with live animals.

She wore a custom nude, sparkling and feathered gown by Ryan & Walter and treated guests to cocktails such as Passion Fruit Placenta and Baby Mama Mojito, which were served in coconuts labelled ‘Baby C’.

The venue was decorated with jungle-like greenery, staff covered in green and purple paint, and some live animals: including a sloth and a scarlet macaw. It’s not the first time she has had animals as party props. Her black-and-red themed engagement party included a zebra, with which she posed for pictures.

 

She revealed her pregnancy three months ago on Instagram, writing: “I’m going to be a mommy! My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck and inspired.

“It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible. We can’t wait to start our family! I know becoming a mother will change me for the better, and I can’t wait to experience this next chapter together as a family.” 

Quinn stars in the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which focuses on the Oppenheim Group’s buying and selling of high-end homes in Hollywood as well as the personal and professional lives of its realtors.

After a whirlwind romance, her wedding to business mogul Christian Richard, in December 2019 featured in the show’s third season, with Quinn stunning in a dramatic black wedding dress.

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day 2018.

Selling Sunset was renewed for two more seasons, with a premiere date for the fourth season yet to be announced by Netflix.

Patrick Dempsey makes a new friend in Wicklow

