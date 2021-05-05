Nick Kamen from iconic Levi’s launderette advert dies aged 59

Tributes have been paid after model and singer Nick Kamen passed away.

Kamen, who rose to fame as the star of a Levi’s advert in the 1980s, was 59.

It is understood he died on Tuesday night after a long illness.

Singer Boy George paid tribute to his friend on social media, writing: “R.I.P to the most beautiful and sweetest man Nick Kamen."

John Taylor of Duran Duran described Kamen as “a beloved friend” of his family.

“So so sad to hear of the passing of Nick Kamen,” he said. “One of the loveliest and gentlest men I ever met. He was a beloved friend to my daughter and her Mom. We shall all miss him.”

He starred in the advert in 1985 which was set in a 1950s-style launderette and soundtracked by Marvin Gaye's ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine’.

In it, he removed his t-shirt and jeans while his fellow patrons watched as he loaded them into a washing machine filled with rocks before taking a seat with the waiting customers while wearing only his underwear.

The clip was promoting Levi’s 501 shrink-to-fit jeans range, particularly the brand’s first stonewashed jeans. It caused a sensation, boosting Levi’s sales around the world and Kamen shot to fame.

Writing about the advert on its 35th anniversary last year, Levi’s said: “Dressed in a t-shirt and 501 jeans, model Nick Kamen immediately caught the eye and interest of everyone watching him onsite and onscreen.

The plan was for Nick’s gorgeous good looks and athletic build to inspire Nick want-to-be fans to dress the same. It worked — sales skyrocketed after the ad, by a whopping 800% according to some estimates.

The success of Kamen’s iconic advert inspired a range of Levi’s 501 ads, including one with a young Brad Pitt who is released from jail in his boxers before a young woman drives up and tosses him a pair of jeans.

The British model later developed a music career. His 1986 hit ‘Each Time You Break My Heart’ was penned by Madonna, who also provided backing vocals for the single. Kamen’s debut album was released in 1987 and Madonna featured on his follow-up, ‘Us’, one year later.

Madonna told a BBC radio interview in 1986 that she had been inspired by Kamen’s charisma and beautiful voice.

His last album, Whatever, Whenever, was released in 1992.