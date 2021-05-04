TikTok clip claims Ben Affleck has account with celebrity dating app linked to Paul Mescal

Even the rich and famous need help finding a date sometimes.

Take Ben Affleck. The Hollywood star split from Cuban actress Ana de Armas in January and has turned to an elite dating app to kick-start his love life.

While it seems unlikely that the double Oscar-winning star needs help in the romance department, a video has surfaced on TikTok from a woman who claims to have matched with him. Thinking his account was fake (no one ever expects to find the real Batman in a dating pool), Nivine Jay, the author of Cry Baby, unmatched him and soon got a video message on Instagram from the star.

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me !”

obsessed with ben affleck as a concept pic.twitter.com/lsrEfVXDE9 — jess white (@jessf_white) May 3, 2021

Jay’s video on TikTok has been viewed by over three million people since she posted it yesterday and shared across other social media platforms. Affleck has not responded to the video.

Before you go swiping all over Tinder and Bumble to find him, access to the dating app in question is very restricted.

Raya launched in February 2015 and has a strict membership policy: according to The New York Times, only 8% of applicants are accepted. And it can take anything from a day to a few months to discover if you’re in.

It’s not free, but the cost isn’t prohibitive: it will set users back $7.99 monthly.

Paul Mescal. star of Normal People, is linked to the Raya app

Affleck isn’t the only high-profile actor understood to have signed up to Raya. Our own Paul Mescal is believed to have set up an account on the app last year. A source told The Sun that the Normal People star was looking for a discreet relationship.

“Paul has become very famous in lockdown and he could have practically any woman he wants at this point,” they said.

“He knows he would be recognised instantly on regular dating apps so has turned to Raya because it’s more exclusive and discreet.”

He was invited to join the app by one of his “celebrity pals” and had to submit an application for approval.

If it’s good enough for Batman and Connell, sign us up.