‘It breaks my heart to type this’: Maura Higgins confirms split with Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins has announced that she and boyfriend Chris Taylor have split but said she has "no regrets".

The pair hit it off as friends when they met on Love Island in 2019, but it wasn't until last year that their friendship became something special.

In an Instagram post today she said: “There is no wrong doing on either side. We still love, care and respect each other deeply.

“From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

She continued: “There is no regret, life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better-being friends.

“Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth”

Chris also took to the social media platform to say that the couple with remain friends “as we have been since day one”.

“We are both going through a very rough time with this atm (at the moment), so please take any speculation with a metric tonne of salt, cos [sic] this is the only truth (and as always, trolls can kindly f**k off)”