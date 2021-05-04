Watch: Star Wars fan Shep looking for a loving home in a galaxy not so far away

If you’re looking for a trusty copilot for your Millenium Falcon, look no further.

Patiently awaiting a rescue is Shep, a gorgeous collie cross who just happens to be Dogs Trust’s biggest Star Wars fan.

Shep learned the ways of the Force from his best friend and favourite Canine Carer in the shelter, Grace. Grace is a massive Star Wars fan and she brings every donation of Star Wars items, like soft toys or blankets, straight to long-term resident Shep. His kennel is even decorated with the colourful posters of the movies.

This Star Wars Day, Shep had a surprise visit from his favourite Jedi in disguise and the moment was captured on camera as Shep left his kennel and flew away in Luke Skywalker’s X Wing.

Of course, it was only for May The Fourth and this furry Padawan is still looking for his forever home. Here’s everything you need to know about Shep:

“Shep is a beautiful, energetic boy who will need an active owner willing to do ongoing training with him. He has tonnes of personality and will insist on cuddles once he gets to know you. He has a super brain and loves games and puzzles.

“Shep is seeking an adult-only home in a quiet rural area as he struggles in built-up, busy environments. Shep would like a home where he is able to settle in slowly and build up his confidence and trust in people. It is advised that whilst Shep settles into his new home, his owners should build up leaving times gradually. He will need to be the only pet in the home.

“Shep will take a little time to get to know his new family so you will need to come and meet him several times at our centre to build a bond of love and trust.”

Don’t go looking for a dog in Alderaan places. If you’re interested in offering Shep a New Hope and a home, please click here.

Just think of all the Sky-walkies you’ll go on.