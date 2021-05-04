And also with you: the 'May the 4th' Star Wars phenomenon explained

"May the 4th be with you?" Not this again.

Look at today's date.

Yeah, I *get it*, but what's so funny?

It's a pun on 'May the Force be with you', a line used regularly by protagonists from the Star Wars series of films, books, videogames, television shows, Penneys bed sheets, etc.

I haven't seen the Star Wars films.

Essentially a way for the monastic Jedi Knights to wish others 'god speed' - 'the Force' being an in-universe equivalent of the divine, 'the universe', whatever intangible you might reckon goes through people, things, etc.

The Jedi Knights, including master Qui-Gon Jinn, portrayed by Irishman Liam Neeson in the 'first' three parts of the story, are capable of harnessing this energy itself, you see - a handy thing to have in your back pocket as you help the Rebel Alliance take on the evil Galactic Empire.

Harrison Ford as bounty hunter Han Solo, and the late Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, in 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'.

Nerds.

Yeah, but you've heard of the Star Wars series in the first place, and that's why the whole thing is trending today - trust the hardcore fans not to waste a good pun in celebrating their favourite franchise.

'May the 4th Be With You' as a stand-alone piece of wordplay has taken on a life of its own over the years, going from a vaguely amusing utterance/meme among sci-fi fans, to a full-blown focal point of pop-culture fandom.

I will say it only once...



Happy Star Wars Day#MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/pRzvvqINzD — Sarah Cruddas (@sarahcruddas) May 4, 2021

This has come to include new content and merchandise releases from Disney, the current custodians of the Star Wars universe after a €4bn takeover of production house Lucasfilm in 2012.

Four billion? With a 'b'?

Yeah. Despite the whole stigma that still surrounds sci-fi for a certain generation, Star Wars is big business.

They've likely recouped that money already from the latest brace of films in the series, the 'sequel trilogy' covering parts 7-9 in the ongoing saga - some of which you might remember was filmed in Ireland.

The cast and crew attending the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere at Cineworld, Leicester Square, London.

I remember they had to close off Skellig Michael and other places for a bit.

Yeah, but even if you've not seen the films, you've likely taken in its tropes via osmosis - it's been referenced widely in media and other pop culture, or more than likely, emblazoned across some tat you've had to quickly grab as a present for someone in your life.

It's the kind of mind-share that just comes with having been around for that long, and staying relevant to a core of people that grow up with what you're doing.

Especially invaluable for the House of Mouse, as it was then readying a streaming monolith of its own to take on industry leaders Netflix.

So what's happening today?

The inevitable guffawing on social media among fans - and equally smarmy responses of '...and also with you' from Irish fans online in particular.

“May the 4th be with you. And also with you. You may kiss the bride” .... I think that’s how it goes. #starwarscatholicmashup #starwars #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/tf4gjYCF8A — Damian Farrell (@theotherdamo) May 4, 2021

Elsewhere, Disney is unveiling two new additions to said streaming monolith, Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch looks at a group of experimental clone soldiers as they negotiate mercenary life in the immediate aftermath of the series' 'Clone Wars' side-story. Each protagonist has a unique ability conferred by them by their mere existence as clone prototypes - but how will they be able to use them?

The other big news is the release of The Force Awakens From Its Nap, a crossover with another Disney acquisition - beloved animated sitcom The Simpsons, that sees largely non-verbal toddler Maggie Simpson engage with characters and tropes from the series' long history.

JJ McGettigan from the Emerald Garrison, a Star Wars costuming club, in Malin Head, Co Donegal Ireland, as filming for the modern Star Wars movie series took place there.

Didn't I see something like that before?

Another staple of the animated-sitcom boom of the 90s and early 2000s, Family Guy, has parodied the Star Wars series extensively with a series of stand-alone pastiches.

A bit less relatable than The Simpsons, yes, but equally perfect for a bit of cross-series shenanigans. Not exactly ground-breaking stuff, but good for a knowing chuckle.

The Simpsons is no more good anyway.

Critical and commercial opinion of The Simpsons certainly isn't where it was in the late 1990s, but that's another discussion for another explainer.

The point of this special is for Disney to flex its content-acquisition model, and draw eyes to its streaming service - the endgame of Disney's involvement with the series' devoted fans at all, of course.

Very cynical.

Your writer will probably check it out as well, in fairness. Old habits and all that.