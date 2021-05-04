Making Cents: Get in early for Susi’s third level grant applications

With tens of thousands of applications expected in the coming months, the national grant awarding authority SUSI is encouraging any prospective students hoping to get a third-level grant to get organised early.

The authority began accepting applications for new student grants on April 22 and has been accepting renewal applications since the end of March. The priority processing dates are June 10 for renewal applications/July 8 for new applications and Eleanor Murphy, SUSI’s Communications and Customer Services Manager, strongly advises students to bear these dates in mind.

“We’re expecting a high number of applications this year so be sure to submit yours before the priority processing dates and ensure you receive priority assessment,” she said. “If you received funding in academic year 2020/21 and are progressing to the next year of your course, you must submit a renewal application.”

More than 19,000 students had already applied to renew their grant by April 22, with many more to come. SUSI saw a five per cent increase in applications for 2020/21 compared with the previous year. More than 100,000 applications were received, with over 79,000 students awarded funding.

The highest level of support at undergraduate level is for families where total household reckonable income does not exceed €24,500 but, depending on family size and circumstances, some support is available for households with income of close to €70,000.

The SUSI grant supports students in two ways - Maintenance Grants which assist with living costs and Fee Grants which cover the cost of third level education fees for an academic year. If a student qualifies for the Maintenance Grant they will also get the Fee Grant, whereas some students will only qualify for the Fee Grant.

Prospective first year students and their parents can start the process at susi.ie, where a ready reckoner will give a good indication of whether an application will be successful.

“If you’re planning on attending further or higher education in the next academic year, logon to www.susi.ie and check out our Eligibility Reckoner,” Ms Murphy suggests.

This is a quick and easy way to see if you might be eligible for funding.

It is important to highlight that students do not need to have their Leaving Cert results or to have accepted a course in order to apply. They can simply supply the details of the course they hope to study and update their course choice online at a later date.

Applicants should not leave it until the days before the deadline to start their application, as is in certain cases there will be quite a lot of paperwork involved.

The majority of students will be assessed on their parents’ income and for those whose parents are PAYE workers, the verification of income should be straightforward. But establishing income will be more complex for those who pay tax other than through the PAYE system.

This includes farmers, the self-employed and those who have rental or other income. In these cases, SUSI will request Revenue’s indicative calculation on which you based your self-assessment for 2020 and a full set of trading accounts, for 12 months, ending in the year 2020.

SUSI will also request additional documentation in cases where parents or guardians are separated or divorced, where a student is estranged from their parents and in a number of other circumstances.

There is a wealth of guidance and support for applicants on the SUSI website, including information videos and detailed breakdowns of documentation requirements in specific circumstances. But the application process can still feel daunting.

Students can contact SUSI’s dedicated Support Desk by phone (0761 08 7874), email (support@susi.ie) or on Twitter and Facebook and independent support is also available from your local Citizens Information service.

“The on-line application process for the SUSI Grant can seem overwhelming to students who are beginning their third level of education,” John Beausang and Yvonne Rayner, Cork City’s Citizens Information Managers, said.

“For any student or family needing advice or further information around the SUSI Grant, they can contact us in complete confidence, we provide free, independent and non-judgmental assistance and advice.”