Blankety Blank to return with Bradley Walsh as host
Bradley Walsh will host Blankety Blank (Thames/ Matt Frost/PA)
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 11:32
Tom Horton, PA

Blankety Blank is to return to BBC One for a new series.

The classic gameshow will be hosted by actor and television presenter Bradley Walsh, who also hosted a Christmas special of the programme last year.

Each episode will see a panel of six celebrities try to fill in missing answers over a series of rounds.

Bradley Walsh (Ian West/PA)

Walsh said: “I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank – so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

BBC director of entertainment Kate Phillips said: “Blankety Blank has it all – ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much-loved host.

“I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks.”

Sir Terry Wogan (Yui Mok/PA)

The show originally ran between 1979 and 1990 and was hosted by Sir Terry Wogan and then Les Dawson. Paul O’Grady also hosted a revival from 1997 to 2002.

Blankety Blank will air on Saturday nights, the BBC said in a statement.

