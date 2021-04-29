Some people queuing since 5.30am as Lidl’s hanging egg chair goes on sale today in Ireland

Last year, the hugely-popular chair sold out within 24 hours 
Lidl's hanging garden chair

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 10:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Supermarket chain Lidl’s summer garden furniture range arrived in stores this morning and keen middle aisle shoppers were out of bed early to queue for one item in particular: a hanging garden chair.

The Florabest hanging basket chair landed in stores this morning for €219.99 and, if local reports are anything to go by, they were snapped up as soon as the doors opened at 8am.

Last year, it proved to be one of Lidl’s most popular products and sold out within 24 hours. This morning, photos on social media showed queues outside Lidl stores, with some queues starting at 5.30am.

 

 

Considering how much time we've been spending in our gardens since March last year, it's no surprise it's a hot ticket item.

The striking chair comes in a black wicker design lined with cushions and is suspended from a powder-coated steel frame with a height-adjustable chain. It is durable and weather-resistant - ideal for an Irish summer.

 

Jason Gunning a buyer with Lidl Ireland, says the chair's durability makes it a popular item each year.

"Our Florabest hanging basket chair is certainly one of our most popular garden furniture items each year and it really comes as no surprise when you see how sleek, sturdy and durable the chair is, especially at such an affordable price point. After all, that's what we aim to do here at Lidl; bring our customers top quality products at the best possible prices,” he says.

Better luck next year...

