Some people queuing since 5.30am as Lidl’s hanging egg chair goes on sale today in Ireland

Supermarket chain Lidl’s summer garden furniture range arrived in stores this morning and keen middle aisle shoppers were out of bed early to queue for one item in particular: a hanging garden chair.

The Florabest hanging basket chair landed in stores this morning for €219.99 and, if local reports are anything to go by, they were snapped up as soon as the doors opened at 8am.

Last year, it proved to be one of Lidl’s most popular products and sold out within 24 hours. This morning, photos on social media showed queues outside Lidl stores, with some queues starting at 5.30am.

"Jaysus it's like Christmas"



Yes I am in a queue at Lidl for an egg chair



One woman here since 5.30am @PrimEdTeacher 🙈 pic.twitter.com/FxXIb49hoY — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinnNews) April 29, 2021

Want to hear a mad thing. I got up this morning at 5.30 to be in Lidl to secure an egg chair and a bbq . It’s official I’m mad and the sun doesn’t look like its coming out anytime soon. Oh well being on the madness pic.twitter.com/R3jdeX8JXE — SuzieQ 💜💜💜💜💜 (@Suzieq2021) April 29, 2021

Considering how much time we've been spending in our gardens since March last year, it's no surprise it's a hot ticket item.

The striking chair comes in a black wicker design lined with cushions and is suspended from a powder-coated steel frame with a height-adjustable chain. It is durable and weather-resistant - ideal for an Irish summer.

First and last. Got up at 7am for my first ever @lidl_ireland queue event. Had heard the myth but never experienced. This was queue by 7.25. I was looking for gas fireplace. Staff member (nice guy) goes down queue and informs me only 1, yes only One, came in. Disappointing. pic.twitter.com/8HWCSDeSYr — Trev (@trevkeane) April 29, 2021

Jason Gunning a buyer with Lidl Ireland, says the chair's durability makes it a popular item each year.

"Our Florabest hanging basket chair is certainly one of our most popular garden furniture items each year and it really comes as no surprise when you see how sleek, sturdy and durable the chair is, especially at such an affordable price point. After all, that's what we aim to do here at Lidl; bring our customers top quality products at the best possible prices,” he says.

Better luck next year...