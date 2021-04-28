Roz Purcell suffers fractured leg in ‘freak accident’ while playing tennis

Food blogger and entrepreneur Roz Purcell has broken her leg while playing tennis.

Purcell, who runs an online hiking community called The Hike Life, said she has a “really awkward” fracture in her leg and a suspected broken ankle and is waiting to hear if she needs surgery.

“I have broken my fibula and it’s not a clean break, it's a really awkward diagonal break and the bone has shifted. I'm waiting to hear if I need to have surgery,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Purcell follows a vegan diet but said she has always had good bone density and has never experienced a fracture before.

Roz Purcell shares updates from the hospital after breaking her leg. Picture: Instagram

“My biggest flex used to be that I've never broken a bone or had a filling. Now I'm just left with ‘never had a filling’. I’ve got strong ass bones, I've had so many falls and trips before and it’s a miracle I haven’t broken anything.”

While she is known for enjoying mountainous hikes and climbs, Purcell said she broke her leg by “just stepping backwards” and the injury made her feel nauseous.

“I’ve been crawling on the side mountains, rock climbing before. I was literally just stepping backwards. I was playing tennis and it was a freak accident.

"I didn't hear it snap but I knew. You know when you hurt something so badly you feel like you’re going to projectile vomit? That was what it was like.”