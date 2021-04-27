Want to be on First Dates Ireland? Applications are open now

Ever dreamed about making your television debut while on a blind date? Look no further, as RTÉ has begun to hunt for a new batch of singletons to feature on season six of First Dates Ireland.

The dating show, which pairs strangers up and sends them for dinner at Dublin’s Gibson Hotel in front of a camera crew, is one of the channel's most beloved programmes.

After RTÉ 2 aired the second last episode of the current series, which was filmed during the pandemic, it announced on Twitter that producers were opening applications for season six.

"If you want to join us in the restaurant and find YOUR perfect match, apply for the new series now,” the post says.

Over 20 cameras are hidden around the restaurant where the series is filmed, capturing every awkward and hysterical moment during the multiple blind dates that go on at once.

While not everyone has found their perfect match on the show, it’s safe to say that most of them have a lot of fun and a few couples have indeed found success - such as three of the four couples featured in last week’s episode.

Maître D' Mateo Saina, barman Ethan Miles, and waiters Alice and Pete - who are also trained actors - are also always there to give a helping hand along the way.

Mandy and Anthony after their date earlier this season.

“The tables are set, the champagne is on ice, and the doors are ready to open up and welcome in a whole new set of singletons looking for love,” the First Dates website reads.

Applications for next season are open now for daters from 20 to 70-years-old plus.

For those who want to be in on the fun but don’t want to go on a blind date, you can also once again apply to be a background diner. This year the crew is letting couples, friends, or a family dine together at the restaurant during filming.

Find out more on www.cococontent.ie