Want to be on First Dates Ireland? Applications are open now

The popular show is looking for daters of all ages for its upcoming sixth season 
Want to be on First Dates Ireland? Applications are open now

The tables are set, the champagne is on ice, and the doors are ready to open up and welcome in a whole new set of singletons looking for love

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 11:20
Martha Brennan

Ever dreamed about making your television debut while on a blind date? Look no further, as RTÉ has begun to hunt for a new batch of singletons to feature on season six of First Dates Ireland.

The dating show, which pairs strangers up and sends them for dinner at Dublin’s Gibson Hotel in front of a camera crew, is one of the channel's most beloved programmes.

After RTÉ 2 aired the second last episode of the current series, which was filmed during the pandemic, it announced on Twitter that producers were opening applications for season six.

"If you want to join us in the restaurant and find YOUR perfect match, apply for the new series now,” the post says.

Over 20 cameras are hidden around the restaurant where the series is filmed, capturing every awkward and hysterical moment during the multiple blind dates that go on at once.

While not everyone has found their perfect match on the show, it’s safe to say that most of them have a lot of fun and a few couples have indeed found success - such as three of the four couples featured in last week’s episode.

Maître D' Mateo Saina, barman Ethan Miles, and waiters Alice and Pete - who are also trained actors - are also always there to give a helping hand along the way.

Mandy and Anthony after their date earlier this season.

Mandy and Anthony after their date earlier this season.

“The tables are set, the champagne is on ice, and the doors are ready to open up and welcome in a whole new set of singletons looking for love,” the First Dates website reads.

Applications for next season are open now for daters from 20 to 70-years-old plus.

For those who want to be in on the fun but don’t want to go on a blind date, you can also once again apply to be a background diner. This year the crew is letting couples, friends, or a family dine together at the restaurant during filming.

Find out more on www.cococontent.ie

Read More

First Dates Ireland recap: No second date with Mark in palm reader Emily’s future

More in this section

Donie O'Sullivan, Cahersiveen's CNN star is getting a promotion Donie O'Sullivan, Cahersiveen's CNN star is getting a promotion
'My heart is shattered': Ashley Cain shares tribute following daughter’s death 'My heart is shattered': Ashley Cain shares tribute following daughter’s death
Update: Unworn wedding dress will get its day out at last  Update: Unworn wedding dress will get its day out at last 
Back view of elementary students raising their arms on a class.

Comment: Parents' choice is stifled due to the dominance of Catholic ethos schools

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices