Making Cents: Have you extra money you want to make work for you?

Do you have a lump sum accumulated over the last 12 months of Covid-19 restrictions? If you do you are not alone. It is estimated that household savings grew by as much as €11 billion since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Particularly in homes where income was unaffected by restrictions, the limited opportunities to spend money has led to the clearance of credit card and other short-term debt and an accumulation of savings.

Of course, there is also a pent-up need to spend money built up in many Irish homes, with everything from home improvements to clothes shopping put on the long finger.

Figures published by the Central Bank last month suggest that Irish consumers could spend around half this amount as restrictions are (hopefully) lifted in the coming months, providing a welcome boost for the economy and Irish businesses.

But that still leaves a lot of money belonging to Irish consumers who do not need or wish to spend it immediately. Whether it is for education or a change of car or home down the line, many Irish households have money sitting in a current or demand deposit account that they have no plans to use in the near future. With interest rates currently extremely low, savers should consider their options when deciding where to leave their money until they need it.

Traditionally, banks offered Term Deposit and Notice Deposit accounts, where savers could lock away funds earning interest until the term expired or they have notice of wishing to access the funds. Some banks in the Irish market still offer these products but the interest involved is a fraction of one per cent, and that is before tax.

When looking at other options for your money, a number of factors need to be considered. These include how long before you intend to use it and how sure you are that you won’t need it sooner. You may have a lump sum now that you would like to keep for five or 10 years for your child’s third-level education. But, if say you needed to change your car in six months, would you be looking to draw on these funds? You should only consider locking away money for a long time if you also have access to other shorter-term savings to act as a ‘rainy day’ fund.

If you hope to save this money long-term but know that you may need to use it sooner, you need to leave it somewhere you can access it in a reasonable short space of time. One option popular with many is prize bonds - as they can be bought easily and there are no fees or charges involved. You can cash your prize bonds in at any time after the minimum holding period of 90 days and will receive the full value within seven working days. Instead of earning interest on your savings, the prize bonds are entered into a weekly draw with a chance to win cash prizes.

The obvious drawback is, unless you are a lucky winner, your savings won’t grow while locked away as prize bonds. And in real terms, if you leave money in there for several years and then get back the same amount, inflation will have devalued your savings.

So prize bonds are fine for amounts you need access to but, once you are confident you can lock money away, you should look at getting a return.

There are a number of tax-free savings options available at statesavings.ie, including Fixed Term products over three, four, five or ten years. Returns range from 1% total return on three-year savings bonds (0.33% Annual Equivalent Rate) to 10% Total Return (0.96% AER) on the 10-year National Solidarity Bond. These returns are tax-free so you will not see Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) deducted as you would from other savings.

If you would like to see greater returns than those in the options above, then you should consider investing your funds. What type of investment you should make depends on your attitude to risk and how long before you intend to use the funds. Next week I’ll talk to an investment expert about some of the options available.

Energy saving

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is offering free workshops, expert briefings, and demonstrations to help Irish businesses save energy and costs and learn about the latest energy market developments. The events are part of the annual SEAI Energy Show, which goes online this year. "Online visitors can choose from a selection of more than forty expert briefings, panel discussions, case study interviews and video tutorials over the two days," Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector with SEAI said.

"The show will bring the energy supply chain and business energy users up to speed on a range of sustainable energy topics. I’d encourage businesses to register now and avail of the wealth of information at this free event." The show takes place online Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 April. Anyone interested can register at seai.ie

Once visitors are registered, they can schedule their own itinerary for the two days.