It's a boy: Cork star Sarah Greene announces baby news 

Glanmire native and star of Normal People had kept her pregnancy out of the news 
It's a boy: Cork star Sarah Greene announces baby news 

Sarah Greene as Lorraine Waldron in Normal People

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 16:20

Sarah Greene, star of shows like Normal People and Penny Dreadful, has announced she has recently become a mother for the first time.

The Glanmire actor, 36,  and her musician boyfriend welcomed a baby boy at the start of the year.

During an interview with UK online news outlet iNews, she stated that she was looking forward to introducing him to the rest of her family.

“The last year has been life-changing in the best possible way, although we haven’t seen my family for months.

“We've had lovely bonding time, the three of us getting to know each other, but I can’t wait to show [our son] off a bit now.”

She co-stars in Frank Of Ireland, an off-beat comedy series also featuring brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson, premiering tonight on Channel 4 after Covid-19-related delays that saw Greene return to set five months pregnant after shooting resumed.

 Greene's father played hurling for Glen Rovers, and told the Irish Examiner in 2015 about her school days and early forays into acting. 

“I went to St Angela’s on [St Patrick’s] Hill and hung out at the Old Vic [a city centre snooker club]. I’ve always been very passionate about acting. I appeared in panto in the Everyman from the age of five.

Sarah Greene as Red Riding Hood at the Everyman in 1996. Holly Bough photo

Sarah Greene as Red Riding Hood at the Everyman in 1996. Holly Bough photo

“After school, I took a year off to save for drama school. I worked in Rossini [an Italian restaurant], and the Shelbourne Bar on MacCurtain Street, and as a make-up artist in Brown Thomas. I’m very independent, have always known what I wanted.”

Read More

Cork actress Sarah Greene has gone from Leeside to the A-list

More in this section

These women are so good at the Cork accent challenge you’d swear they were locals These women are so good at the Cork accent challenge you’d swear they were locals
Just won the Lotto? Here are five things that €12.7m could get you Just won the Lotto? Here are five things that €12.7m could get you
Tayto Park launches virtual school tours so children 'don't miss out' Tayto Park launches virtual school tours so children 'don't miss out'
It's a boy: Cork star Sarah Greene announces baby news 

Vicky Phelan on staying in the US for 12 months: I lied for myself as well as everybody else

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices