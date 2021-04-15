Just won the Lotto? Here are five things that €12.7m could get you

A fantastic gaff in West Cork

While you're in the process of adjusting to never having money worries again, you could buy an entire private estate in Kinsale for €6.35m - and still have change left over.

Rented out as an entire compound for a host of celebrity and corporate guests, including Michael Jackson and his entourage in 2007, the 18,400 sq ft Ballinacurra House boasts, across various buildings on its grounds, 25 bedrooms - ideal for looking after extended family and friends.

Ballinacurra House: the main family home?

After Covid-19 did a number on their corporate and wedding businesses, owners Des and Lisa McGahan had pivoted to renting out parts of the grounds as self-catering accommodation, but as the super-wealthy are looking for boltholes away from city centres, post-pandemic, there's been no shortage of interest in the estate.

The holiday villa near Barcelona

Perhaps you'll eventually tire of the peace and seclusion of your West Cork paradise, and need to head for the continent for a bit to soak up some sun, get a change of scenery, and hang out with some famous footballers.

For the couch-change sum of €2.55m, a villa in a gated community in Sitges, near Barcelona, could be just the thing to add to your now-burgeoning property portfolio.

Five bedrooms set across multiple levels, a double garage, an infinity pool, and a view of the sea - you nearly wouldn't need the sauna, wine cellar, or staff living quarters.

Ride in style in a Mercedes camper-van

HYMER's Masterline series of camper vans - room for everything you need for high-rolling road trips.

If all this staying stationary in luxury accommodation seems like a chore, you could drop over €100k on a Hymer B-Class MasterLine caravan - and hit the road in an apartment on wheels.

Built to sleep as many of five people, and providing kitchen, shower and storage facilities for as many people, including room for an optional 24-inch HD telly and satellite dish, the whole experience is rounded off with oak-finish furniture and double-foam padding across all seating, including for whoever draws the short straw and has to drive.

There's even room under the floor for your bikes.

A sound-system made for palaces

Wisdom Audio's Infinite Grande system - you'd hate to be paying postage to Ireland on it, though.

A good home sound system would be a must-have, and as far as having nearly spent €9m so far on this particular spree, there's one option that might be handy for balancing your audiophile needs with your pocketbook.

Wisdom Audio are a high-end supplier of sound-systems in the US, and their top-of-the-line fit-out is the 13-foot-tall, two-tonne Infinite Wisdom Grande setup. At about €580,000, it'd be ideal for your West Cork mansion.

Help conserve native Irish trees

Wolfgang Reforest's plot of land in Wicklow - perfect for contributing to conservation and rewilding efforts in Ireland.

Of course, all of this extravagance and high living is one thing - it's quite another to use your new-found good fortune to leave a positive impact on the world, and get behind conservation efforts.

One effort of note is Wolfgang Reforest, a social enterprise spun off from Dublin tech company Wolfgang Digital.

Working with author and naturalist Manchán Magan to buy land in Tomnafinnoge, the last vestige of Wicklow's Great Shillelagh Oak Woods, the team now seek to reforest land around the country, seeking sponsorship and donations to plant native Irish trees, and build forest environments suitable for reintroducing wolves to the Irish wilds.

You've probably fired a few bob around the family... this way, you'd be helping future generations too.