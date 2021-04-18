Don Conroy: We're all a spark of divine consciousness 

For artist Don Conroy, the past 12 months have been all about looking after his mental health. In between Zoom talks to schools and libraries, his weekly Draw with Don class on Youtube, and working on his upcoming children’s novel, the 70 year old has been focusing on trying to “stay upbeat and enthusiastic about life” during pressing times.

“There’s so much fear out there at the moment. If you’re plugging into fear every day it can’t be good. When you’re fearful you can’t be creative,” says the grandfather of four. “See negative thoughts for what they are and then let them off.”

Don, whose online children’s art videos are watched by millions, recommends using creativity to try to relax the mind.

“In some ways [lockdown] can be a blessing in disguise because it will make people look within and develop their inner resources as well,” says the former star of The Den.

“I think one of the best things to help people today is to make a journal and do some drawings and things like that in it. Everyone talks about mindfulness, this is the way to do it. Look at your inner self and realise that everybody is unique. We’re all a spark of divine consciousness manifesting in a human form.”

Don is taking part in this year’s Incognito online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, which goes live on Thursday, April 22 at 10am at www.incognito.ie.

What shape are you in?

Mentally, I’m in good shape. I try to see life as an adventure. Physically, I get out for walks every day. I try to keep up a level of fitness but I’m no Hercules.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

My wife is always producing some nice healthy goodies. We eat a fairly healthy diet. I do like to give myself a little treat every day though.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Watching a good arts programme. A lot of people will find them boring but I find them so fascinating.

What would keep you awake at night?

I sleep very well. I know a lot of people in recent times are finding it very difficult to sleep. A lot of people tell me that they are having nightmares. Maybe it’s because of all of this wifi in the air. It’s very hard for people who are online a lot.

How do you relax?

I love reading and writing poetry, and I relax in the action of drawing and painting as well. I think everybody should try to go on the creative journey.

Who are your heroes?

Andrew Wyeth. He painted beautiful pictures and he was painting figures of art when it was out of fashion because everybody had gone the Andy Warhol way. There are poetry and simplicity in his art. It’s haunting.

Don Conroy, one of more than 1,200 artists taking part in this year’s Incognito online art sale.

What’s your favourite smell?

I love that lovely old Victorian smell and also the smell of gorse when I’m out for a walk.

When is the last time you cried?

I suppose I am a bit soppy. A lot of things can move me. A good old Hollywood movie, a child singing a song, little things would bring me to a tear level.

What traits do you least like in others?

I get disappointed by people who explode in anger at another person or are petty or vindictive. I find that off-putting and I try to step away from people like that.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I tend not to be critical of myself. Not from an egotistical view, I know I have flaws, but I would rather work on them than beat myself up.

Do you pray?

I do believe in spirituality. I wouldn’t claim to be religious per se but I do believe in the higher powers and I pray every day.

What would cheer up your day?

Meeting friends, which we can’t do at the moment, or seeing a bird in the garden. You’d be surprised at the joy that can bring.

What quote inspires you most?

'The web of life is of a mingled yarn, good and ill together' by William Shakespeare.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

When I get a chance I go to a fairly remote place in Greece. It’s like you're stepping into an impressionist painting there.