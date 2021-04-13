Jennifer Aniston reveals adoption news during Friends reunion filming - reports

Actress Jennifer Aniston is understood to have shared some exciting news with her former co-stars during the recent filming of a reunion.

Aniston, 52, revealed her plans to start a family during the Friends reunion special, which was filmed in Los Angeles last week.

The star joined Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for the TV event to mark the hit sitcom, in which she starred as Rachel Green for 10 years. A source has claimed Aniston told her co-stars during filming about her decision to adopt a little girl.

It comes after Schwimmer, who played palaeontologist Ross Geller, told The Graham Norton Show that the actors will appear in the special as themselves and not as their alter-egos and there will be a surprise element to the reunion.

Friends stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

“Nothing is scripted and we are not in character,” he said. “We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

It is reported Aniston will adopt a baby girl from Casa Hogar Sion, a Mexican orphanage she has supported in the past. The adoption process is expected to be finalised by June, according to reports.

“Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang,” the source told Closer.

“While the girls already knew – as they see each other regularly – she thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives and work commitments.

“Spending almost every waking hour together for a decade, they lived through every detail of each other’s lives and supported each other through all their hard times including Courteney’s fertility struggles and Jen’s painful divorce from Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock. She recently told Bullock she sees children in her future.

“Knowing how much they’ve always wanted this for Jen knowing her history, made it even more poignant for her to tell them her news so they could share and celebrate the milestone chapter in her life.

“They were all overjoyed when she told them – giving her parenting advice, which she said she’d happily take on once she was settled in.”

Aniston was previously linked to the orphanage in 2011, when it was reported that she was considering adopting a child before her marriage to Justin Theroux. Speaking about her future, she recently told Sandra Bullock in Interview Magazine: “I hear laughter, I see kids running.”