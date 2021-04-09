Vicky Phelan 'flying it' with no vomiting following Covid vaccine and treatment 

It looked like a gorgeous day in Old Town, the Washington district that Vicky Phelan is calling home as she receives treatment from Dr Julius Strauss at the National Institute of Health in Maryland.

The women's health advocate paused by the Potomac river to update followers on her health following round six of treatment and the Covid vaccine.

Phelan has been very unwell following earlier rounds of treatment, but a new medication regime appears to be keeping the worst symptoms at bay.

"So I am one-day post-Covid vaccine and two days post-treatment and I am flying it," she said. "It looks like my body is finally getting used to the treatment so I didn’t have any nausea or vomiting - I was a little bit groggy but not as groggy as I was two weeks ago. I am very happy to be the way I am today."

Phelan received the Johson & Johnson vaccine, delivered in one injection, and said on Thursday morning "I am both delighted and relieved to now be vaccinated as the constant worry of catching Covid was weighing heavily on me.

"Because if I were to catch Covid, I would have to come off my clinical trial and that was simply something that I did not want to happen."

She says that the vaccine will allow her to be a tourist in Washington now.

"It will take about two weeks to kick in (as far as I know, from what I have read) so I will continue to wear a mask because I have to here, but it means I will have a bit more freedom to do more touristy things and I’ll be able to go into busier shops and busy areas which I have kind of been avoiding to be quite honest.

First on the list is a visit to Washington DC.

"I’m really pleased that I can do a little bit more here - I’ve only been into Washington DC once and I’m here just over three months now. It’s literally less than six miles away. You can see the monuments - the Lincoln memorial and the Capitol building from Old Town - it’s literally that close."

She signed off her update with a message of thanks and hope for those of us at home.

"I hope everyone is doing ok at home. I wish you all the best and please God we’ll be opening up countywide next week and that will make a huge difference to a lot of people. You’ll be able to get out of your five-kilometre limit which I know you must be going crazy over. Thank you again for all your support."