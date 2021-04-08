Don't look: Khloe Kardashian is human and can do whatever she likes with her body

In the 14 plus years of Kardashian fame, there’s one iconic scene from the series that I always go back to.

In the early K-Dash days, before Kendall was the most sought after and when Kylie actually looked her age, there was Kim, in all her melodramatic glory, losing a diamond earring in the Tahitian ocean.

“I work really hard,” she wailed as her then-husband Kris Humphries (remember him?) dove into the crystal water to hunt for the $75,000 piece of jewellery.

It was Kourtney’s blink and you miss it quip that provided the real dose of entertainment, however. “Kim, there are people dying,” the eldest sister, who is often the unqualified voice of reason, sighed upon hearing what the ruckus was about.

This was the line I thought of when the entertainment news world exploded this week with a leaked photo of Khloe Kardashian standing by her pool, unfiltered, and frankly, looking gorgeous.

The unedited picture of the stunning 36-year-old was accidentally shared to social media by an assistant and is about as boring as a shot of your neighbour chilling next to their Aldi paddling pool would be.

Yet, in a time filled with never-ending news of how the world is about to implode, we welcomed the beautiful mundanity of the story - and the internet has not stopped talking about the snap since.

Khloe runs multiple businesses, including her successful Good American jeans line. Yet, she is still judged for her body. Picture: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

“It was just laying there sparkling,” Kylie Jenner told big sis Kim upon finding that doomed diamond earring on the shallow seabed.

The world views Khloe Kardashian in many painful ways. She’s been called the “fat one”, the “ugly sister”, the paternity of her father has been questioned. Like Kim’s diamond earring, she is often tossed aside, left to lay there sparkling as she is overlooked by a world obsessed with her sisters.

With her own clothing brand, a beautiful daughter, multiple spin-off shows, endless sponsorship deals, and a reported $40m bank balance, isn’t it time that we start to show the star a little bit of the respect that Kourtney and Kendall tend to get?

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered,” Khloe said in a statement following the week’s events. “The pressure, constant ridicule, and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear."

I’m no die-hard Kardashian fan, nor have I watched much of the show since its glory, Bora Bora-drama-filled years. But Khloe’s statement resonated with me, as I’m sure it did with the many other young women who struggle with their bodies but have never had to experience the widespread ridicule that she has.

As a journalist, I often force myself to step back and question whether something is really news or not, and in this case, Kourtney's voice immediately rang in my head: “There are people dying.”

As a young woman staring at a perfectly lovely photo of a woman with an enviable body looking happy and natural, another said: “Why aren’t we talking about the fact she felt she had to take this beautiful picture off the internet?”

Keeping the photo up may have been more powerful than fighting against the backlash. It might have shown young people, like my teenage cousin and her friends who dressed up as the family for Halloween recently, that under that veil of contour and tan, lay real human beings, who have bodies just like the rest of us.

But, those were Khloe’s wishes, and as she said in her statement, everyone should have the power to ask for something they don’t want out there to be taken down. Even if she is a Kardashian, her body is hers, not the internets.

And as a member of one of L.A.’s most powerful families, Khloe's wish is Kris’s command, with the photo already disappearing from media sources.

When Kardashians fall, their matriarch picks them back up, even if that fall is simply accidentally showing that her body is natural and unfiltered.

As Kris told Kim the day of the fateful earring case: “This is why we have insurance, honey.”