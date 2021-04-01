Laura Whitmore welcomes baby girl as she's seen bringing her new arrival home

Broadcaster and Co Wicklow woman Laura Whitmore has given birth to a baby girl. Laura and her husband Iain tied the knot in a private ceremony at Dublin Castle last year and announced their pregnancy in December.
The couple have yet to officially announce their new arrival, but photographs of the new parents ladened down with a baby car seat and takeaway coffee indicate that the new parents are settling in well.
While we do not know when Laura gave birth, Stacey Dooley stepped in to cover her BBC radio show on Sunday.
In an Instagram post to announce her pregnancy, Laura was candid.
‘I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.’