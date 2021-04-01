James Patrice and family prove a lockdown wedding doesn’t need to be a ‘tragedy’

If you know the Butler family from social media, you know in any situation, they’re there to make the internet smile.
Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 09:22
Anna O’Donoghue

TV personality James Patrice took on the role of Man of Honor at his sister Vanessa’s lockdown wedding this week.

The music teacher married her longtime boyfriend Sean O’Callaghan at Cabra Castle, with six close family members in attendance.

But if you know the Butler family from social media, you know in any situation, they’re there to make the internet smile.

Taking a light-hearted spin on a lockdown wedding, the family and in-laws performed a tribute to Steps’ hit, Tragedy - complete with fascinators, tuxes and Vanessa, the bride, front and center.

 

The couple was originally set to wed on April 5, 2020 but due to the pandemic, they were forced to cancel their big day last minute.

At the time, Vanessa wrote on Instagram: “You can’t put a number or time on people’s health and safety.

“Myself and Sean had a huge discussion on Friday and over the weekend we changed the date of our wedding.

“It is heartbreaking but we know we have made the right decision for everyone! Sure look doesn’t it mean I get to do up another countdown AND hopefully I’ll get another oul sneaky hen in before it. Look after each other and stay well.”

