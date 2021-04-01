Ask Audrey: Amn’t I 20 pages into my debut erotic novel, 50 Shades of Scartaglin

Don’t talk to be about bad-mouthing clerics. I had a fling with a bishop once, he didn’t have a clue how to kiss, with tongues like. I said to him, come here, I’ll give you some lessons, but there’s no such thing as a free lunch – what would you give me for an hour of snogging? He said, three Hail Marys And a Glory be to God. #ItsASin
I’d love to. I think everyone in Cork City would be delighted to help Blackrock Road millionaires get to West Cork this weekend – particularly if ye promise to stay there until July. #PlaceToOurselves
Totally. There is no way that a man should be allowed to control what you post on social media. My Conor nearly had a conniption when I started posting Instagram stories about our rampant love life. I said, do you want me to stop? He said, no I want you to start, we haven’t had any action in four months. #PandemicSexLies
I’ll answer that with a limerick. There was a young man from Blackpool, I hope you don’t think I’m too cruel, he likes wearing tights, but I have my rights, not to be forced to look at his tool.