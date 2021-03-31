Britney Spears addresses documentary exploring her life and career

Britney Spears said she “cried for two weeks” after being embarrassed by a high-profile documentary that explored her career.

Framing Britney Spears premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall.

It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media and the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008.

While Spears, 39, had previous indirectly addressed the series, she has now said “I didn’t watch the documentary” but what she has seen of it left her “embarrassed by the light they put me in”.

She said “I cried for two weeks,” adding, “and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”.

The statement, shared on Instagram, was accompanied by a video of the pop star dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy.

She tagged singer Steven Tyler. Spears said: “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!!

I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!!

Spears added: “As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!”

After touching on the documentary, she said: “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.”

Spears is currently locked in a legal battle with her father Jamie over her conservatorship.

He used to oversee both her personal and financial affairs before stepping down from his role over the former due to ill health.

A lawyer for Spears has asked a judge to have her father permanently replaced as personal conservator.

However, Jamie remains co-conservator of his daughter’s financial affairs, an arrangement she is not happy with.