Friendship could be key to longer life for animals, say researchers

Friendships could be the key to longer life in the animal kingdom, researchers have suggested.

They said there is “strong evidence” that social bonds are beneficial for the survival of so-called slow-living species – which includes humans as well as the likes of badgers and hyenas.

The research, by the University of Exeter in the UK, is published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.

The researchers argue that “the formation and maintenance of differentiated social relationships will prevail in species and individuals with slow life histories”.

They added that social behaviours which benefit survival “can promote slower life histories” and that “longer lifespan promotes the development of strong and stable social bonds”.

Fast-living species can include the likes of shrews and crickets.

The researchers said body size is taken into account when measuring pace of life and that while larger animals tend to live longer, pace of life can vary significantly in two species of similar size.

Professor Dave Hodgson, director of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, said: “Slow-living species can afford to invest in social relationships, as they live long enough to enjoy the pay-offs.

“There is strong evidence that strong social bonds are beneficial for survival in slow-living species, including humans.

“We suggest there is a ‘positive feedback’ – certain social behaviours lead to a longer life, and longer lifespan promotes the development of social bonds.” Prof Hodgson added: “We know a lot about animal lifespans, but we know too little about the social structures of many types of animal.

“If we are right, then social bonds could really be key to longer life.” Dr Matthew Silk, also of the University of Exeter, said more research is needed “to explore the social structures of wild animals”.

He added: “This could help us understand the links between social bonds, survival and reproduction.”