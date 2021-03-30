Actors Aidan Turner and Caitlin FitzGerald 'secretly marry' while in Italy

Aidan Turner is reported to have married his fellow actor Caitlin FitzGerald following a three-year relationship.

Turner, who is from Dublin and best known for his role in BBC period drama Poldark, is said to have secretly married FitzGerald in Italy. Turner was filming Leonardo in the area and the production wrapped recently. He plays artist Leonardo da Vinci in the new Amazon show.

The pair, who are both 37, met while making the 2018 film The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot.

Fitzgerald starred as Libby Masters in the series Masters of Sex with Michael Sheen and the recent Oscar-nominated film The Trial of the Chicago 7.

"The couple are both madly in love and couldn't wait to get hitched when their schedules allowed,” someone close to the couple told The Sun.

A behind-the-scenes shot of Poldark star Aidan Turner. Picture: BBC/PA Wire

"They're both very private and have kept the ceremony very much under wraps, but he has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show.

“Aidan hasn’t been in a rush to get wed and has very much been waiting for ‘The One’ to come along — and anyone who sees them knows they’re the perfect match.”

Previously, Turner dated Cork actress Sarah Greene for five years while FitzGerald was romantically linked to her Masters of Sex co-star, Sheen.

Turner rose to fame in 2015 as Ross Poldark, and his shirtless scything scenes, in particular, caught the public’s attention. He also starred as the dwarf Kili in The Hobbit films with Martin Freeman. Leonardo will be available to watch in Ireland on Amazon Prime Video on April 16.