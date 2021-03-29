Unislim bounds into Easter Monday with a 5K 'virtual hop and run' for Pieta House

Registration has today opened, available around the world, to take part in Unislim's ‘virtual’ 5k Hop ‘n’ Run event for Pieta House, coming up this Easter Monday.
The community's members have gone online in the past year, as the Covid crisis has taken place, with the new format allowing members from all over the world to take part.
Emphasising the importance of physical exercise to mental health amid the current circumstances, Unislim CEO Fiona Gratzer, speaks of the importance of Pieta House in communities around the country.
“Easter Monday is a day of celebration & what better way to enjoy the day than getting fresh air and raising funds for this fantastic, lifesaving charity.”
Fundraising from the event will help Pieta provide its free services 24/7, 365 days a year, assisting people with their mental health, and with bereavement after suicide.
Rachel Murphy, Director of Fundraising, Pieta House, says: “We are so pleased to have the support of the Unislim Hop’n Run for Pieta House. We look forward to working with them to raise funds and awareness for Pieta.
"Pieta’s service is free to anyone who needs it and the support of Unislim and its members will help reach people throughout Ireland.”
- Registration for the event is available here and the cost is just €20.
- The first 500 participants will receive a free Pieta t-shirt and free Unislim facemask.
- Start time is 11am Easter Monday – but you can start anytime that suits you.
- Use any app to register your walk/run and post pics to social media using the hashtags: #unislimhopnrun #unislim5k #unislim4pieta #pieta #unislim
- Pick a walk or run in any location that suits you.
- Please follow the government guidelines, and only walk within your 5k limit.
- Prizes on the day for best pics and posts are sponsored by The Handmade Soap Company, Ireland’s natural skincare and wellness brand, where kindness really does come naturally.